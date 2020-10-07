Join the Metro Times Press Club: Because no news is bad news.

October 07, 2020 News & Views » Claytoonz

Email
Print
Share

Virtually nobody 

By
cjones10072020.jpg

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

Email
Print
Share

More Claytoonz »

Tags:

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Latest in Claytoonz

More by Clay Jones

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Most Popular

  1. A man killed near Detroit has become a martyr for the far-right 'Boogaloo Boi' movement Read More

  2. Michigan attorney urges residents to 'burn your masks' after Supreme Court strikes down Whitmer's orders Read More

  3. Biden extends lead over Trump in post-debate poll in Michigan; voters overwhelmingly support Roe v. Wade Read More

  4. Here's a video of all the times GOP Senate candidate John James was caught in public not wearing a mask Read More

  5. Michigan Supreme Court decision creates legal clusterfuck that could torpedo Whitmer's battle against coronavirus Read More

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Best of Detroit
Coronavirus Resources
4/20 Issue
City Guide
FLAVOR
Drink
More...

Metro Times

30 E. Canfield St.

Detroit, MI 48201

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2020 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation