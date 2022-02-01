February 01, 2022 News & Views » Michigan News

Up to 20 inches of snow could fall in Michigan this week, making travel ‘impossible’ 

By
Metro Detroit should expect lots of snow this week.
  • Metro Detroit should expect lots of snow this week.

Michigan officials are bracing for a winter storm that could see up to 20 inches of snowfall in the Lower Peninsula on Wednesday and Thursday — so you might want to hit up the store on Tuesday and get ready to hunker down for a few days.

According to a warning issued by Michigan State Police, up to 16 inches is expected in many areas, with up to 20 inches possible in southwest Michigan.



"Michiganders should prepare for difficult and potentially dangerous conditions on both Wednesday and Thursday because of the incoming storm," Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in a statement. "Staying home will keep you safe and will help emergency crews focus on improving road conditions and assisting those who need it. Michiganders are no stranger to big storms, and I know we can get through the next few days together."

Michigan State Police urged drivers to stay off the road if they can.

"Travel may be extremely dangerous over the next few days, so we are asking people to stay home, if possible," MSP director Col. Joe Gasper said in a statement. "Winter weather is not unexpected in Michigan but preparing beforehand is the best way to keep you and your family safe."

According to advisories posted by the National Weather Service, the snow is expected between 6 a.m. Wednesday and 10 p.m. on Thursday.

The National Weather Service warns that "travel could be very difficult to impossible," and that wind chills could plummet to negative single digits by Friday.

"If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency," the agency warns.

Michigan State Police adds, "Check on family, friends, and neighbors who are at risk and may need additional assistance."

