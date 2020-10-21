See our Best of Detroit 2020 winners.

October 21, 2020 Marijuana » Marijuana News

Two gunmen shot in 'brazen' robbery attempt at Detroit dispensary 

click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock

A trio of armed robbers messed with the wrong dispensary Tuesday afternoon.

Two of the gunmen were shot and taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries after one of them pistol-whipped a 29-year-old employee at Puff-N-Pass at Dexter near Chicago on Detroit’s west side at about 1 p.m., according to Detroit police. A third suspect fled on foot.



The 47-year-old owner opened fire on the suspects, leading to a brief shootout. The employee also had a gun.

"It’s a pretty brazen crime in the middle of the day on a busy street. It’s fortunate that more people weren’t hurt," Detroit Police Capt. Ian Severy told Fox 2.

Two of the wounded suspects "attempted to flee at which point they were cut off by citizens and held until police arrived," Severy said.

Police said the shooting appeared to be in self-defense.

