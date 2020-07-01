Help Us Keep Reporting. Donate to Detroit Metro Times.

July 01, 2020 News & Views » Claytoonz

Email
Print
Share

Trump's white power 

By
click to enlarge cjones07022020.jpg

Tags:

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

More Claytoonz »

Latest in Claytoonz

More by Clay Jones

Most Popular

  1. Detroit police release videos of squad car driving through crowd of protesters Read More

  2. Why Gov. Whitmer renamed Lansing's Lewis Cass Building the 'Elliott-Larsen Building' Read More

  3. Nothing weird about Detroit's largely white Black Lives Matter protests, according to cellphone data Read More

  4. Daughters of conservative Michigan candidate turn daddy issues into viral political power, beg voters not to vote for him Read More

  5. Detroit City Council investigates cop who plowed through a crowd of protesters with a police SUV Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 24, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

4/20 Issue
Coronavirus Resources
City Guide
FLAVOR
Best of Detroit
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

30 E. Canfield St.

Detroit, MI 48201

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2020 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation