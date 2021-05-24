May 24, 2021 SPONSORED CONTENT » Paid Content
Adderall is well-known medicine for treating attention problems. A combination of dextroamphetamine and amphetamine stimulates the central nervous system. Adderall helps reduce impulsivity and improve focus by increasing the norepinephrine and dopamine levels in the brain.
Unfortunately, though, not everyone has access to Adderall. It can be hard to come by for many people - so they often look towards alternatives. Even better, natural alternatives that they don’t have to get a doctor’s permission for. Today, we want to touch on over-the-counter nootropics you can use to get the same feelings Adderall can stimulate. Let’s look over the best Adderall alternatives out there on the market.
In a hurry? That’s okay, we’ll give you a quick summary of the top 6 best alternatives for Adderall.
Onnit - Alpha Brain - Perfect for Focus
Neurohacker - Qualia Mind
Naturalstacks - Neurofuel
Bright Brain - Absolute Focus: Lessen Impulsivity
MindLab Pro - Best Overall Supplement
Science Bio - Adrafinil - Top Mood Booster
Performance Lab Stim - Best Natural StimulantZhouNutrition - NeuroPeak: Best Memory Stimulator
Now, these aren’t the only alternatives we’re going to mention. These are just the top natural alternatives for you. Vitamins can only do so much, but we’ll touch on the vitamins you’ll need to help get those Adderall vibes. Let’s look through the top alternatives on our list.
Adderall accomplishes its goals through sheer, neurochemical force. The alternatives on our list can also achieve this level, though without some of the effects you might be used to. Either way, all of these alternatives help focus on targeting multiple brain pathways. This may not only enhance various brain functions but will also foster a healthier cognitive metabolism over time. That just means that it’ll help negate the need for any heavy amphetamines. Now, everyone is different, so this may not resonate with you, but this is for the average person.
The brand Onnit certainly means business. Their formula comes as a dietary supplement, designed to help support cognitive functions like focus, mental speed, and memory. Not only does it support memory and focus, but it also aids in mental processing. The Alpha Brain formula helps with the natural flow state in your brain, otherwise known as the feeling of being “in the zone.”
Best of all, it’s caffeine-free and gluten-free, so it doesn’t rely on obvious stimulants to get the job done. It’s also dairy-free, nut-free, keto-friendly, and paleo! Alpha Brain might be ideal for anyone with allergies or special additions to their diet or lifestyle right now.
Read full Alpha Brain Review >
This premium nootropic supplement from Neurohacker is an excellent option. Qualia Mind was created to aid the body’s natural ability to produce key neurotransmitters, like Brain-Derived Neurotrophic Factor (BDNF) and other pathways, which are essential components for optimal brain health. The supplement is formulated with 28 specific ingredients, including vitamin C, vitamin D, thiamine, niacin, and more, each containing synergistic properties for powerful results. When combined, these antioxidant-rich vitamins and minerals can enhance the brain’s natural capacity to improve memory, mental clarity, and focus.
Of course, you may experience somewhat immediate physiological and neurochemical effects after taking this nootropic. But, when taken consistently over a multi-month period, Qualia Mind can provide longer-lasting cognitive health benefits. As brain health inevitably declines through the natural aging process, this supplement could help to slow it down by stimulating neuron synaptic formation, acetylcholine signaling, and brain mitochondrial function. The science behind the formula has involved thousands of hours of research, analysis, and development to ensure the product provides customers with noticeable effects. These long-term brain health benefits should not be discounted when considering this product.
This nootropic from Natural Stacks is very appealing due to its affordable price point and option to subscribe and save 25% on your purchase. This is an extremely reasonable choice. But, does it work? Formulated with premium ingredients, like artichoke extract, forskolin, acetyl-l-carnitine just to name a few, the supplement provides a natural way to fuel overall brain health. The artichoke extract specifically, has been directly linked to increased cognition, memory, wakefulness, and neuroprotection in various studies.
Consistent users of this product have reported enhanced mental endurance, concentration, alertness, and motivation. Plus, if you suffer from social anxiety, you can expect some relief from this type of stress. It will help to improve mood and ease any apprehension.
You will see better results if taken regularly for a few months, though if you take two capsules thirty minutes before work or an intense study session, you should see some immediate benefits. Expect to be more alert, curious, and creative when taking this nootropic.
Bright Brain offers a formula that can make one feel unlimited. The Absolute Focus formula is often referred to as the “Limitless” pill, like the pill from the famous movie. A “smart pill,” of sorts, it’s a daily nootropic supplement. Absolute Focus can help promote mental performance, overall energy, memory recall, logical reasoning, cognitive improvement, alertness, learning, and, of course, focus.
An industry leader, users get incredible results from the 400mg concentration in each pill. The platform also offers a rewards program for return shoppers, so Absolute Focus might be perfect for those always looking for the best deal.
Mind Lab is a well-known brand in the stimulant industry. Their formulas combine 11 natural cognitive enhancers to create a brain booster that’s all-in-one. The best part is that you don’t have to rely on stimulants to get this like you would with Adderall.
Mind Lab Pro optimizes all the cognitive wheels turning in the brain instead of focusing on one pathway. That means that neurodegeneration, neuroprotection, your brain waves, blood flow, chemicals in your brain, and even your brain’s energy are all being affected.
Expect to feel an elevated mental performance when you take advantage of Mind Lab Pro. Over time, your body will use the formula to better regulate the serotonin, dopamine, and acetylcholine in your system. It enhances nerve growth factor and reduced neurotoxin buildup. What’s not to love about such a comprehensive kind of natural alternative to Adderall?
Performance Lab Stim offers an ultramodern stimulation, which allows for optimal precision and performance. You get the peak stimulant benefits with fewer side effects than what comes with Adderall.
For those looking for a truly natural alternative, many users notice Performance Lab Stim helps them feel cleaner, healthier, and have more relaxed energy. They also report a faster bounceback, as well as less burnout. Overall, for those that have dealt with Adderall and just want something less aggressive on their bodies, this may be a perfect alternative.
Batch and lot coded and lab-tested meticulously, Adrafinil is an excellent choice for those that want transparency from the company they purchase from. Science Bio has its products batch-tested through a third-party lab. This third-party analysis is then made visible for every single batch of product - so you know what you’re getting down to every last molecule.
Adrafinil is made with the highest chemical purity possible, rigorously crafted and verified by PhDs on analytical and organic chemistry subjects. For virtually guaranteed quality, Science Bio offers quite a tempting option.
The Neuro-Peak option from ZhouNutrition is an easy choice for many. One of our most affordable recommendations, they don’t skimp on the quality of their products in the process. Expect mental energy and alertness to be renewed! The Neuro-Peak formula is crafted with Ginkgo Biloba, which is a powerful antioxidant. When it’s taken regularly, it’s known that this antioxidant can help support healthy brain performance, healthy levels of serotonin, and optimal brain function.
It doesn’t stop there, though. The formula also uses phosphatidylserine and bacopa Monnier, both known to help support healthy cognition and memory. These compounds may also help support a healthy response to occasional stress, so they may be particularly useful to some more than others as a stress reliever.
Finally, their formula uses modern technology to harness the power of Rhodiola Rosea. This compound is what helps support clarity, productivity, focus, and resilience - so it’s a powerful tool! All of these compounds combined craft a superb formula for countless across the nation already.
A unique nootropic supplement, pine bark extract is native to the Mediterranean region of the world. As a stimulant formula, it’s primarily used to help increase your cerebral blood flow. Researchers have observed pine bark extract’s promising potential to prevent neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer’s or Parkinson’s. Likewise, it can help prevent or minimize the symptoms you experience from ADHD, high blood pressure, erectile dysfunction, chronic pain, and even osteoarthritis.
On a molecular level, pine bark extract could very likely help with inflammation, membrane damage, oxidative stress, and even DNA damage. If you’re looking for a truly natural alternative that doesn’t involve pill supplements, maritime pine bark extract may be more up your speed.
Whenever the brain experiences stress and heightened activity, it burns through its L-tyrosine supply. This produces neurotransmitters like dopamine. When the brain burns through its L-tyrosine and the levels start to dwindle, this leads to sleep deprivation and prolonged stress. Your “burnout” that you may be familiar with is likely only due to L-tyrosine depletion in the body.
Taking L-tyrosine after using Adderall may help you replenish the lost levels you’re lacking. Overall, this reduces the post-energy side effects that you might get from stimulants. Take these supplements daily to help provide the brain lift you need. It also may help boost mood, attention performance, and more.
A two-for-one cognitive enhancer, citicoline is a multi-purpose nootropic powerhouse. The compound offers ongoing cognitive support and daily performance enhancement. Adderall can help heighten your focus activity, essentially, while citicoline may help more with prolonged cognitive performance. Likewise, you can expect an improvement of health in many high-order cognitive processes, including learning and memory.
In a study done on natural citicoline, researchers found that the compound combined with caffeine may be effective at accomplishing certain cognitive performance tasks. That means significantly improved sustained reaction times, cognitive effort, and sustained attention.
Research has linked B-vitamin deficiencies with diagnoses for ADHD. B-vitamins may play a role in the development of ADHD as well as other attention-related disorders. Taking a daily B-vitamin supplement could be all that you need to feel focused, stimulated, and in the zone again. A daily intake of B-vitamins may help sustain healthy cognitive metabolism and performance, while also helping to preserve depleting effects of caffeine in the body.
Have you ever used a natural Adderall alternative? Which has worked the most effective for you? Let us know your feedback and what you think has been the most worthwhile alternative to Adderall to date. We are always looking for new ways to help our focus and stimulate our mind without the reliance on stimulating prescription medicines like Adderall.
In this guide, we hope we were able to open your eyes as to what other options are at your disposal. There is quite a wide range of Adderall alternatives out there, but we’ve worked hard to list the most well-known and substantially effective. Whether you want something you can make up at home or you want access to supplements online that you can get easy access to, we’ve got you covered on all fronts. Choose between the over-the-counter nootropic choices we’ve mentioned above. Try them all out over time and find the one or combination of alternatives that work best for your needs.
We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.
Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.
Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club
Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.
Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.
Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.