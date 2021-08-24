August 24, 2021 SPONSORED CONTENT » Paid Content
Delta-8 gummies have become insanely popular as of late. After numerous delta-8-THC products sprang up on the market, brands began to think of ways to make them more palatable to the masses. Enter gummies.
Think of delta-8 gummies as a bridge between CBD products and cannabis edibles. They use the compounds delta-8-THC, which causes a mild high that's much gentler than that of its infamous cousin, delta-9.
The pleasant sensation has allowed delta-8 to become a major hit. Now that there are so many options on the market, new consumers may be wondering where to find the best delta-8 gummies.
Of all the options, this article runs through five of the top D8 gummies on the market right now. Keep reading to find the best picks.
Delta-8 gummies are quite straightforward on the surface. They are gummy candies infused with delta-8-THC.
This compound is a type of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), a cannabinoid known for its ability to cause an intoxicating high. The most famous form of THC is delta-9, which is the prominent cannabinoid that causes a high in marijuana. When an individual consumes cannabis, the THC interacts with the endocannabinoid system to cause all the effects associated with a high, such as euphoria, a distorted sense of time, couchlock, and more.
Delta-8 is similar but causes much milder effects. Users report a pleasant, uplifting sensation with a high that's more clear-headed than that of delta-9. As a result, users can feel relaxed and focused while enjoying the happy sensations. The overall experience is best described as one of weightlessness, with all the stress removed from your shoulders.
Furthermore, some users report improved appetite in a way that's less intense than the munchies. Thus, delta-8 can be useful to those who need to keep their appetite up.
Gummies are a tremendous way to consume delta-8 because they mask the taste of hemp. They are very easy to consume and can provide a simple way to stick to a routine. Their great taste makes them something to look forward to each day.
With all the high-quality delta-8 gummy options on the market, it can be tricky to find one that suits your needs. The section below covers the best delta-8 gummies currently available to help you narrow down the options.
PureKana has made a name for itself as one of the top-rated CBD brands on the market. With exceptional quality CBD made from American-grown hemp, PureKana has gained an enormous loyal following of customers.
Following the popularity of its CBD gummies, PureKana has now launched a range of delta-8 gummies. Each gummy contains 25mg of delta-8, equating to 500mg total in the bottle of thirty gummies.
The delta-8 gummies (500mg) come in four exciting flavors: Birthday Cake, Lime, Strawberry, and Watermelon. The gummies are made with fruit pectin instead of gelatin, but they retain an enjoyable texture that can be chewed on like any regular candy.
With free shipping on all US orders, PureKana has smashed another product out of the park with its delta-8 gummies.
Premium Jane is another brand with high acclaim in the CBD world. It is based in Arizona and makes all its products using organic, American-grown hemp. Its manufacturers extract cannabinoids using CO2 extraction, considered one of the best extraction methods. Then, CBD is converted into delta-8 and infused into its delicious range of gummies.
Like the CBD gummies, Premium Jane's 625mg delta-8 gummies are vegan-friendly. This gives everyone an opportunity to enjoy D8 no matter their dietary requirements. Each gummy contains 25mg of delta-8 alongside a potent dose of flavor.
The flavors available from this brand are Birthday Cake, Mango, and Watermelon. While Birthday Cake is a must-try for sugar lovers, the watermelon offers a more refreshing and palatable alternative.
When searching for the best delta-8 gummies, 3Chi is likely to come up a lot. This brand sells an enormous variety of hemp-based products, with a more recent foray into the world of delta-8. The website hosts vapes, edibles, and much more. In fact, gummies are just one of several edibles on the 3Chi website.
The 3Chi delta-8 gummies claim to offer a delta-8 option with zero hemp taste, and they succeed. Each gummy contains 25mg of D8, alongside flavorings. There is an option to purchase either eight gummies or sixteen, which are pretty random numbers. They add up to 200mg or 400mg, respectively.
As for flavors, 3Chi sells Black Raspberry and Watermelon gummies.
Everest is a brand that specializes in high-quality hemp. It has a focus on sustainability, with the entire supply chain taking the health of the environment into account. This means organic growing with zero pesticides and non-GMO plants. Only the best ingredients are used for these products, too, with Everest supplements undergoing double lab testing to ensure the utmost quality.
The Everest delta-8 gummies are a pricier option, but customers are paying for quality. They come with a Blue Raspberry flavor and 20mg D8 per gummy. There are 30 gummies per bottle. Everest is another brand providing a vegan-friendly alternative thanks to its use of fruit pectin.
One of the other benefits of Everest is that customers can make use of the subscribe and save option. With gummies delivered to your door at a frequency selected by you, you never have to worry about running out. Plus, this feature also offers a 20% discount. The subscription is easily modified, too.
The Exhale Wellness website declares it the number one delta-8 brand in the world. Whether this is true or not, this company has definitely made a name for itself in the industry. Exhale Wellness provides full-spectrum delta-8 gummies, setting them apart from other brands that offer isolates.
The Exhale Wellness delta-8 gummies contain the standard 25mg per gummy, with 750mg in the regular bottle in total. There is also an extra strong option with 50mg per gummy and 1500mg in the bottle, making it the strongest bottle in this list.
They are vegan and cruelty free, and also completely organic. Unlike other brands, Exhale Wellness does not use any artificial colors or flavors.
Selecting the best high-quality delta-8 gummies can be difficult. Like the CBD market, there is little in the way of regulation, which puts the onus on the consumer to buy a reputable product.
There are some things to look out for to determine high quality and separate the wheat from the chaff:
If you ever have questions, don’t hesitate to reach out to the company. Trustworthy brands will be happy to help.
Delta-8 gummies are a very hot topic right now. This compound looks set to stay, although the regulations surrounding it are changing rapidly. At the very least, cannabinoid consumers right now are adoring this compound for its pleasant effects.
This delta-8 gummies guide has gone through just five of the top brands to help you choose a company that’s right for you. If you don't know where to start with D8 gummies, give one of the above companies a try to start off your delta-8 journey right.
NOTE: This article is sponsored by PureKana CEO and co-founder Jeff Yauck, alongside Premium Jane.
