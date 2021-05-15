May 15, 2021 SPONSORED CONTENT » Paid Content
Navigating the online dating world isn't always easy. There are a lot of different dating sites and dating apps out there. It can be even harder to find dating sites that feel comfortable and offer a selection of singles you're looking for as Black singles.
Unfortunately, Black singles have faced discrimination and unjust treatments on some more general dating apps. To give singles a better place to interact, Black dating sites began catering to the community's needs. Those looking to meet Black people can join these Black dating sites and dating apps to meet their perfect match.
There are several Black dating sites where singles are making connections and finding love. So many sites have found ways to make Black online dating a comfortable and safe experience. Here are the five best Black dating sites that offer the best Black experience in online dating.
eHarmony isn't exclusive to Black dating, but they've found ways to make sure Black singles feel prioritized and considered on their platform. eHarmony uses psychologically-based matchmaking, setting them apart from other dating sites. This system is designed to be serious, so this site is geared more toward Black singles looking for a relationship rather than casual dating.
Black singles love these features on the dating site:
It doesn't just connect you to Black singles, but Black singles you have a lot in common with. Some critics of race or ethnicity-specific sites are that they boil all people of a certain background to be the same. eHarmony recognizes the dynamic variety of Black singles out there tries to make matches based on more than skin color.
You can communicate openly, but you can also get some help. eHarmony has a great combination of communication tools for those who want to be let loose on their own and those who need a little more guidance.
The eHarmony mobile app lets you take your dating adventures on the go. eHarmony's app offers all their best features for both free and premium users, making it easy to keep relationships between Black women and Black men going regardless of where you are or what you're doing.
Many people who enjoy eHarmony think you get the most out of it with a premium membership. Premium membership prices begin at $19.95 per month.
InterracialMatch.com is not a dating site strictly for Black singles. Some African American singles don't mind meeting other singles and dating outside of their race. InterracialMatch.com is one of the best dating sites to join for those singles, as it's the most popular interracial dating site out there.
Here's what singles love about InterracialMatch.com:
You can message other users without a paid membership. Many dating websites can keep messaging features behind a paywall. With InterracialMatch, that's not the case. Guest users can reply to member emails, making it great for getting a feel before committing to a paid membership.
They have identity verification. Nothing feels safer than dating sites that can ensure you're talking to who you think you are. Too many Black singles have fallen victim to catfishing, and no one wants one of those horror stories on their hands. This dating site verifies users' photos, occupations, and ages so that there are no major surprises while you're trying to meet your perfect match.
People can vouch for your character. InterracialMatch.com has a unique feature that lets the people who know you best attest to how awesome you are. Family and friends can share testimonials about who you are and what you're looking for.
Prices for premium memberships on InterracialMatch.com begin at $29.95 per month.
Silver Singles is a dating site catered toward singles over the age of 50. For Black senior singles, this can be an excellent place to meet others in your age range. While it doesn't cater specifically to Black people interested in dating, it does a great job creating a comfortable space for Black men and Black women to find love and companionship.
Silver Singles' users can't get enough of these features:
Several key filters help you find who you're looking for. Not only does Silver Singles have an easy-to-use interface that makes it easy for their over 50 user base to navigate the dating site, but they also take people's preferences into account. You can filter through prospective matches by race, age, location, and more, which makes it easy whether you're looking to meet Black people or are open to anyone.
They put users' security first. This is a dating site that makes it easy for members to protect their privacy. It's also easy to report profiles for any misconduct. They have built-in features to filter out vulgar or offensive terms that make people uncomfortable, which has a lot of appeal for Black singles. You can even hide your profile if you find online dating overwhelming and need a break from the platform.
Silver Singles has a simple mobile app. Silver Singles' has a mobile app, that is great for those eager to find a soul mate and constantly working on it. What's even better is that the app is kept simple, making it easy for Black seniors with any level of tech-savvy (or lack thereof).
To access unlimited messaging and more from Silver Singles, check out premium membership beginning at $49.95 for three months.
Black Cupid looks to bring African American singles from all over together to meet their very best match. While this site does advertise itself as a Black dating site, it's not exclusive to Black singles. Rather, it's open to anyone open to meet Black people. They've also got a large community, resulting in more options than many other Black dating sites.
Here is why users love Black Cupid:
There's a wide and wonderful selection of Black men. Men dominate this Black dating site's demographics, so it's a great place to meet Black men. The average member is in their mid-30s to mid-40s, so chances are they're more interested in finding a serious relationship than members on some other dating sites may be.
You can sort through matches for free. Many dating sites reserve advanced filtering options for premium members, but Black Cupid isn't one of them. When you search singles, you can sort through their profiles based on their relevance, their photos, when they were last active, and how recently they've signed up. This makes it easy to find singles available for chatting and interacting with when you're online.
Detailed profiles help you learn a lot about other members. Some dating sites have simple profiles to help encourage people to start talking. Black Cupid takes a different approach, knowing people are stopping to take a look at a profile before they're reaching out to a person. Different sections allow you to open up about your appearance, lifestyle, values, interests, personality, and more. There's even a view that lets you see how your preferences line up with the information on a person's profile.
BlackCupid's premium members believe it's worth every dime, with membership prices for the dating site starting at $24.98 per month.
Christian Cafe is a great option for those interested in Black dating who like to keep their faith at the center of their relationships. A faith-based dating site, Christian Cafe is looking to make matches that last, with dating leading to a lifetime of love and happiness. It's not catered specifically to Black dating, but Black Christians will love to have a place where Black people meet and get to know one another while sticking to the values they hold dear.
Christian Cafe is a favorite dating destination for Black dating for these reasons:
Quick matches take the guesswork out of meeting someone new. While some singles like to wade through every detail of a person's profile, some want a nudge in the right direction. Quick matches can provide that by offering matches strictly based on how profile questions were answered.
You can't fall in love with someone who won't answer back. Many dating sites have such a large number of users that it's hard to figure out who has an active profile and who is no longer on the site. Christian Cafe protects against that. They delete inactive profiles after 90 days. That may mean lower membership numbers, but the members you're interacting with are active, and their profiles are relatively fresh.
It has specific filters that can tell you a lot about a person. Specific filters help you get to the singles you want to meet on the site. For example, you can filter by how important your faith is to you, so a person who is still trying to figure their faith out isn't matched with a devout Christian if both parties aren't comfortable with that.
Christian Cafe's premium users are big fans of all the features they have to offer, which are available beginning at $39.97 per month.
