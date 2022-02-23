February 23, 2022 Arts & Culture » Things to Do

‘To Make Is To Say’ showcases work from contemporary Arab artists across two Detroit galleries 

click to enlarge To Make Is To Say shares art from metro Detroit's vibrant Arab-American community. - FARAH AL QASIMI
  • Farah Al Qasimi
  • To Make Is To Say shares art from metro Detroit's vibrant Arab-American community.

This group exhibition presented by ARAB: A Real Arab Blueprint, dubbed To Make Is To Say, features more than 70 artworks by six artists: Farah Al Qasimi, Tarek Al Ghoussein, Shaima Al Tamami, Zeinab Saab, Yasmine Diaz, and Lara Atallah, co-curated by Nour Ballout of Habibi House and Roula David of Spot Lite. The goal of the exhibition, supported by a Knight Arts Challenge grant, is to bring the work of contemporary Arab artists into a wider audience in metro Detroit. The works are hosted across two galleries, Galerie Camille and Spot Lite, and even include billboards along the streets of Detroit. An opening reception starts at Galerie Camille on Thursday, and continues at Spot Lite with music by DJ Kass and Aboudi.

From 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 24 at Galerie Camille; 4130 Cass Ave., Detroit; 313-974-6737; galeriecamille.com; party continues from 6-p.m.-1 a.m. at Spot Lite; 2905 Beaufait St., Detroit; spotlitedetroit.com.

