May 04, 2021

This year's 4/20 set a record for single-day cannabis sales in North America 

A growing industry: Leaf and Bud's neon-accented sales floor. The new dispensary claims to be Detroit's largest.
  A growing industry: Leaf and Bud's neon-accented sales floor. The new dispensary claims to be Detroit's largest.

This year's 4/20 was the biggest yet.

That's according to Headset, a cannabis industry data-tracking firm. The company says that the annual stoner holiday saw the largest single-day cannabis sales on record in both the U.S. and Canada, including a $10.3 million day here in Michigan. According to the company, the massive sales totals represented +84.5% growth in average daily sales over the previous four Tuesdays in the U.S. and +59.9% growth in Canada.



The company also has some stats on cannabis companies that do business in Michigan. Gage Cannabis Co., which runs seven retail locations in Michigan, reported an 181% increase in daily average sales on 4/20, and a 166% increase from last year. The company logged nearly 3,000 sales on 4/20, with an average basket size of $171, and good old-fashioned flower accounting for 73% of total sales.

Lume Cannabis Co., which runs 15 dispensaries in the state, saw a +24% year over year growth from 2020 to 2021 for 4/20, with flower making up the majority of the sales on 4/20 with 45.95% of total sales, followed by edibles (17.6%), cartridges (15.5%), extract (9.8%), and pre-rolls (8.6%).

And Cannabis delivery company Lantern, which also does business in Massachusetts and Colorado, says it saw a 47% increase in weekly sales, and a 12.8% increase in monthly sales.

While the 84.5% growth is impressive, in 2020 the U.S. cannabis market saw 100.4% growth over the previous four weeks, and in 2019, recreational cannabis sales grew by 118.6%.

