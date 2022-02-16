Things will surely get weird at this year's 'Nicolas Uncaged' film fest in Detroit — for a good cause 

click to enlarge Sony Pictures

In Adaptation, Nicolas Cage fans get a double-dose of their favorite actor.

Detroit's deranged tribute to the prolific actor Nicolas Cage ("our one true god," as event organizers describe him) is back. Like others, the folks behind the annual Nicolas Uncaged event took a year off due to the pandemic, and with the virus an ongoing concern, this year's event is going to be a little different — but the organizers are trying to still have some fun with it.

Though masks are encouraged, organizers are urging a formal gala-style dress code, so get working on those Met Gala-worthy looks. (But, you know, with a Detroit spin on it. We know you don't have money.) Organizers say they're limiting ticket sales at the 700-person Senate Theater to allow for social distancing, and are requiring proof of vaccination at the door.

Party for a good cause: Funds raised from the double feature (2002's mind-bending postmodern comedy-drama Adaptation and 2018's psych-horror Mandy) will go toward the Senate Theater and Midtown's Cinema Detroit, which have been hurt by the pandemic.

Doors at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19; Senate Theater; 6424 Michigan Ave., Detroit; 313-894-0850; senatetheater.com. Tickets are $25.

