They are absolutely bumping Detroit techno in the nightclub in ‘The Batman’ 

Gotham City has long drawn comparisons to Motor City due to both being company towns with high crime and 20th-century architecture. The 2016 movie Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice was even filmed in and around Detroit, though unfortunately it was not a great installment in the series.
Our reviewer praised the depiction of Gotham City in The Batman for its moody, evocative atmosphere, which he compared to the paintings of Edward Hopper and the films of Ridley Scott. You can read his full review in this week's issue. The film stars Robert Pattinson as Batman and Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman.
We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.
Email us at [email protected].
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.