They are absolutely bumping Detroit techno in the nightclub in ‘The Batman’ 

The Batman.

, the latest film installment featuring the popular DC Comics superhero, gets a wide release on Friday. We caught a preview screening on Tuesday and we are pleased to report that there is a nightclub depicted in the film, and they are 100% absolutely bumping Detroit techno in it.The club in question is the Iceberg Lounge, which also serves as the home base for the series villain the Penguin. In this version, it's portrayed as a post-industrial club with a warehouse rave vibe, the kinds that Detroit used to be known for in the '90s and early 2000s. So it's perhaps unsurprising that they chose to soundtrack one scene there with the 2020 track "Frisk," a collaboration between Detroit techno icon Kevin Saunderson and U.K. DJ Patrick Topping.You can listen to the track below.

Gotham City has long drawn comparisons to Motor City due to both being company towns with high crime and 20th-century architecture. The 2016 movie Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice was even filmed in and around Detroit, though unfortunately it was not a great installment in the series.



Our reviewer praised the depiction of Gotham City in The Batman for its moody, evocative atmosphere, which he compared to the paintings of Edward Hopper and the films of Ridley Scott. You can read his full review in this week's issue. The film stars Robert Pattinson as Batman and Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman.