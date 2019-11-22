These recreational marijuana dispensaries are pre-qualified to open in Detroit 

click to enlarge
At least eight proposed recreational marijuana dispensaries have cleared the first step to open in Detroit, but it’s not yet clear when they will open.
With recreational marijuana sales set to begin on Dec. 1 or 2, the Marijuana Regulatory Agency has received 83 applications statewide for cannabis businesses that include dispensaries, growers, and processors.
Of those, at least eight are proposed dispensaries in Detroit that have been pre-qualified. One is in Ferndale and another in Inkster.
Before getting approved to open, they must pass a building inspection and meet other qualifications.
But even if they are eligible for a license, some of them won’t be able to open in Detroit until at least the end of January because the city council imposed a temporary ban. The ban, however, wasn’t approved by the council until five days after the Marijuana Regulatory Agency began taking applications on Nov. 1. That means businesses that applied before the ban can still open
and are not subject to the ban.
Here are the eight pre-qualified dispensaries in Detroit, according to an MLive analysis
: Plan B Wellness Center at 20101 W. Eight Mile Rd., The House of Mary Jane at 19154 James Couzens Fwy., 96 West at 12641 Stout St., THC Detroit at 19533 W. Warren Ave., 420 Factory at 7555 Greenfield Rd., Green Door Alternative at 7304 Michigan Ave., BotaniQ at 2450 Rosa Parks Blvd., and Utopia Gardens at 6541 E. Lafayette St.
Others in metro Detroit include LIV Wellness Center at 2625 Hilton Rd. in Ferndale and the Flower Bowl at 28661 Michigan Ave. in Inkster.
Detroit is among 79 percent of Michigan communities that imposed a ban on recreational marijuana businesses, despite the promise of new tax dollars and economic development. Many have adopted a wait-and-see approach and could revisit the issue later.
Beginning in December, recreational businesses will begin opening up and selling cannabis products to anyone 21 years of age or older. In the first full fiscal year, marijuana sales are projected to generate $180.5 million in taxes, according to the Michigan Senate Fiscal Agency. That number is expected to grow to $287.9 million by 2022-23.
