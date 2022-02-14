February 14, 2022 Arts & Culture » Arts Stories & Interviews

Email
Print
Share

These Detroiters are heading to Paris Fashion Week thanks to incubator Flying Solo 

By
click to enlarge Ryan Smith and Shelton Hawkins Jr. are heading to Paris Fashion Week. - COURTESY PHOTOS
  • Courtesy photos
  • Ryan Smith and Shelton Hawkins Jr. are heading to Paris Fashion Week.

The collective talents of Detroit’s artist community continue to be its biggest and most popular export.



Ryan Smith and Shelton Hawkins Jr., both 21 and from Detroit, are a testimony to that. They were chosen by incubator Flying Solo to showcase their fashion brands during Paris Fashion week, Feb. 20 through March 8. Flying Solo is a fashion hub that uses its platform to promote and empower emerging designers from across the world. Thousands apply, but few are chosen.

“It was kind of a shock. Me and my mom thought it was fake. She was a little skeptical, but you know, she was just being a mom,” Hawkins says.

Hawkin’s high-end fashion brand Étrange Studios was started in 2018 and inspired by a childhood passion to creatively stand out and be different. “I used to take old stuff I didn’t wear anymore and basically make it into something I wanted to wear,” Hawkins says. “I was bleaching, dyeing it, making it cool. I didn’t want my style to be like anyone else.”

Ryan Smith, owner of the luxury fashion Stay Ribelle, is a second-generation fashion designer. His mother Tomika Smith is one of the founders of the apparel brand Detroit Girls Rock.

“Stay Ribelle basically means stay true to yourself and live life to the fullest,” Smith says. “A lot of people put their expectations on you, but you’re only supposed to live up to the expectations you set for yourself.”

Smith and Hawkins have always shared a mutual interest in fashion and Smith even assisted Hawkins with his first brand, Kings Clothing, in high school. “We kind of started out together but we separated and created our own different brands,” Smith says. “It’s all love at the end of the day, we both support each other. It’s good to see us both taking the next step.”

Both know that the interest in Detroit’s fashion and art scene is at an all-time high, but say they aren’t surprised.

“I feel like the push we’re making now is because there are so many artists, so much good stuff out of Detroit that it's hard to deny us. It's hard to ignore it,” Hawkins says.

Both Hawkins and Smith will have the opportunity to showcase eight looks in Paris. They both plan to use the experience to grow their brands and make strong connections with other designers and decision-makers in the fashion world.

“I want to just network, I want to put my clothing brand on a different scale. Taking it overseas is like different eyes seeing my brand,” says Smith.

“I know my clothes are going to speak for themselves so I just want to connect with the people I need to connect with,” adds Hawkins.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.

Tags: , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at [email protected].

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Arts Stories & Interviews »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in Arts Stories & Interviews

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Free Will Astrology (Feb. 9-15) Read More

  2. The Detroit Zoo penguin exhibit has reopened after being closed for two years Read More

  3. Cupid's Undie Run invites metro Detroiters to strip for a good cause Read More

  4. Eminem is taking his 'Mom's Spaghetti' to the Super Bowl Read More

  5. Detroit businesses pledge allegiance to Matt Stafford for Super Bowl LVI Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 9, 2022

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best of Detroit
The Fiction Issue
The 420 Issue
Music to Watch
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News & Views

Arts & Culture

Calendar

Food & Drink

Detroit Guides

Music

Weed

About Metro Times

Best of Detroit

Social Media

© 2022 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation