These 4 Michigan communities could vote to reverse marijuana bans — and more could be on the way 

Though Michigan voters approved recreational adult-use marijuana in November, government officials in more than 500 communities across the state have decided to ban marijuana businesses, at least for now — a right afforded to them under Proposal 1.However, pro-pot activists in four municipalities — Allen Park, Romulus, Hudson, and Vanderbilt, according to— are attempting to take the issue to the ballot again in November, which is also a right written into Proposal 1 In many cases, the communities decided to op-out of marijuana businesses not because of an anti-pot stance but just to kick the can down the road. Marijuana shops are not expected to open until early 2020, and many communities have adopted a "wait-and-see" approach until they get more clarity from the state in terms of what it will allow. In other words, it's not that communities don't necessarily want marijuana sales — it's just that they don't want to be first.In South Haven, however, a group called Concerned Citizens of South Haven is also working to get a marijuana initiative on the November ballot, but they are seeking to ban marijuana sales outright. South Haven voters approved Proposal 1 narrowly, by 52 percent.To bring the issue to a vote, residents have to collect petition signatures from 5 percent of voters who cast a ballot in the most recent gubernatorial election. (In Vanderbilt, a 1.1-square-mile community with a population of 562, that's just 10 signatures.)Proposal 1 created a 10 percent excise tax on marijuana sales and requires the state to direct 15 percent of the resulting annual revenue back to local municipalities that have opted in.A list of all of the communities that have opted out so far can be found here