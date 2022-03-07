The ‘Tied in 313 Day’ concert will celebrate Detroit hip-hop 

click to enlarge Kahn Santori Davison

Babyface Ray performing in Detroit.

The local and national enthusiasm for Detroit’s hip-hop scene has never been higher. It seems every week a new Motor City artist has an album rising up the Apple Music Top 100 chart or popping up on a track with a mainstream artist.

Enter “The Tied In 313 Day Concert,” a celebration showcasing Detroit’s own hip-hop artists. The concert is planned for March 13 (313, get it?) at the Garden Theater.

Chanel Domonique, the concert’s organizer, producer, and curator, says the show “came into existence from the desire to truly showcase and highlight our most loved and adorned artists.” While past 313 Day celebrations focused on Detroit businesses, Domonique says she wanted to highlight its artists. “Given the current climate of the Detroit entertainment industry, its undeniable buzz, and national recognition, it was almost impossible to not shift the focus to Detroit’s very own talented individuals, all of whom worked day and night to be properly recognized in the music industry,” she says.

Comedian Ha Ha Davis and Detroit influencer Justin Floyd will host a night that will see performances from Kash Doll, Peezy, Baby Money, Tay B, Payroll Giovanni, Babyface Ray, Front Paije, Skilla Baby, Pretty Brayah, Jugg Harden, and more artists yet to be named.

“313 day is important to me because it shows the growth in the Detroit music scene,” says Payroll Giovanni, who rose to prominence through underground rap group Doughboyz Cashout. “We used to pay artists to let us open up for them and our sound wasn’t accepted by the masses. Now we’re doing our own concerts and we have different fan bases traveling from all over the world to see us.”

Domonique says she also carefully selected Detroit-based businesses that she felt positively represented the community to be a part of the event. The show is being presented by Active Minds and AFLN Clothing, and also sponsored by cannabis cultivator Viola Brands and 3Fifteen. Shell Shock’d Tacos will also be on hand serving food.

“Since 2019 we’ve really tried to integrate ourselves into the community,” says Al Harrington, former NBA player and CEO of Viola Brands. “We’ve held turkey and coat drives but this is the first real event we’ve been able to do because of COVID.”

Dominique adds, “Everyone involved with this show from east to west is Tied in with City of Detroit and reps 313.”

The Tied in 313 Day Concert will be held at 7 p.m. on Sunday, March 13 at the Garden Theater; 3929 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-832-0888; thegardendetroit.com. Tickets start at $55.

