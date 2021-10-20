The Suicide Machines are throwing a Hallowhiskey Masquerade at Detroit’s Whiskey Factory 

click to enlarge Courtesy photo

The Suicide Machines are back.

You can’t spell “skared” without “ska,” and there is no better band to celebrate the skankiest time of year than Detroit’s own ska-punk greats, the Suicide Machines.

Last year, the Suicide Machines delivered Revolution Spring, the band’s first record in 15 years, and to celebrate, hosted an hour-long livestreamed concert on Devil’s Night. This year, however, the Suicide Machines are coming to us live via Detroit’s Whiskey Factory for a night of music revelry and, like, a lot of whiskey, including Detroit City Distilleries’ collab with the ska faves: The Suicide Machines Well Whiskey Wishes Bourbon.



In addition to a performance, the masquerade event will feature performances by Mephiskapheles, Ringworm, Bars of Gold, Rough Patch, and DJ Mean Dean, who will spin punk vinyl with a focus on spooky shit. There will also be drag performances by local queens, Jezebel, Mia Cole, and Lucy Furr.

Whiskey Factory, 1000 Maple St., Detroit; 313-656-4528; whiskeyfactorydetroit.com. Thursday, Oct. 28; 6 p.m.; $30+.

