October 20, 2021 Special Issues » The Halloween Issue

The Suicide Machines are throwing a Hallowhiskey Masquerade at Detroit’s Whiskey Factory 

By
click to enlarge The Suicide Machines are back. - COURTESY PHOTO
  • Courtesy photo
  • The Suicide Machines are back.

You can’t spell “skared” without “ska,” and there is no better band to celebrate the skankiest time of year than Detroit’s own ska-punk greats, the Suicide Machines.

Last year, the Suicide Machines delivered Revolution Spring, the band’s first record in 15 years, and to celebrate, hosted an hour-long livestreamed concert on Devil’s Night. This year, however, the Suicide Machines are coming to us live via Detroit’s Whiskey Factory for a night of music revelry and, like, a lot of whiskey, including Detroit City Distilleries’ collab with the ska faves: The Suicide Machines Well Whiskey Wishes Bourbon.

In addition to a performance, the masquerade event will feature performances by Mephiskapheles, Ringworm, Bars of Gold, Rough Patch, and DJ Mean Dean, who will spin punk vinyl with a focus on spooky shit. There will also be drag performances by local queens, Jezebel, Mia Cole, and Lucy Furr.

Whiskey Factory, 1000 Maple St., Detroit; 313-656-4528; whiskeyfactorydetroit.com. Thursday, Oct. 28; 6 p.m.; $30+.

The Halloween Issue

