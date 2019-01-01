The+People+Issue

It’s that time of year again. The Metro Times editorial staff gathered around our conference room table, shut the door, and came up with a fresh list of movers and shakers for our annual People Issue. Our only real requirement: The subjects had to be doing something cool in Michigan.

We searched high and low. Some are lifelong metro Detroiters, while some just moved here. Some you may have already read about in the national media, while others might be enjoying their first bit of ink. The list includes ambitious musicians, humble farmers, firebrand activists, refugees in search of a better life, art aficionados, and more. Some are larger than life, while others are content to toil behind the scenes. All are worthy of your attention.