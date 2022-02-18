The penguins return, the masks leave, and Eminem takes a knee: The top ten Metro Times headlines of the week 

click to enlarge Screengrab via NFL / YouTube

Eminem takes a knee during Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show performance.

This week was all about comebacks, as our readers checked out stories about a lot of our favorite things returning — even if they’ll be slightly different.

The return of Detroit’s favorite pop festival, the penguins to the Detroit Zoo, and two local staples, Gibraltar Trade Center and The Fly Trap, had our readers clicking.

Our readers were most interested in Wayne County’s decision to get rid of the mask mandate for K-12 schools. A few others were interested in our thoughts on Eminem’s overhyped kneel at Super Bowl LVI.

Here are the top stories of the week:

10. "The former Gibraltar Trade Center is now a cannabis dispensary"

9. "Ferndale's The Fly Trap is set to reopen under Bobcat Bonnie's management"

8. "Michigan State Police search home of Chatfield’s former top staffers"

7. "An evening with Babyface Ray, the new face of Detroit rap"

6. “Great Lakes Coffee workers in Detroit go on strike, demand better pay and working conditions"

5.​​ "Mo Pop 2022 announces move to Hart Plaza and 2022 lineup featuring Big Sean, Glass Animals"

4. "Ambassador Bridge reopens after blockade caused tens of millions of dollars in lost wages for Michigan autoworkers"

3. "Why Eminem’s Super Bowl kneel missed the mark"

2. "The Detroit Zoo penguin exhibit has reopened after being closed for two years"