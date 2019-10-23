The Monster’s Ball might be Detroit's sexiest Halloween bash 

The “Monster Mash” is for kids. The 2001 film Monster’s Ball starring Billy Bob Thornton and Halle Berry is for, uh, the Academy. And then there’s the Monster’s Ball at the Fillmore, which is back with round-the-clock entertainment as the sexiest Halloween bash in town.

Monster’s Ball will host a slew of dazzling stilt walkers, aerialists, acrobats, illusionists, fire dancers, and a freak show via the Weird Sisters Circus, while fortune tellers will give you the lowdown on your future. Music by DJs Chuck D, Cue, and Telephon9 will accompany dance performances by Mission Accomplished Crew and GoVana Productions Dancers. There will be a pizza buffet at midnight to scare off hunger pangs.

Monster’s Ball takes place at 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 25 at The Fillmore; 2115 Woodward Ave.; 313-961-5451; thefillmoredetroit.com. Tickets are $40+.

