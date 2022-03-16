The return of the Marche du Nain Rouge, and other things to do in metro Detroit this week 

click to enlarge Kate Sassak

Dearborn Restaurant Week

Friday, 3/18 to Sunday, 3/27: An excuse to eat our way around Dearborn? Mmmm, yes please. This year’s Dearborn Restaurant Week features more than 30 businesses that are offering special discounted “meal deals.” Many of our faves are in on it, including Sheeba Restaurant East (and West), La Pita, Brome Modern Eatery, and Avenue Brunch House. You’ve got a whole week to try them all. —Randiah Camille Green

Meal deals come in $15, $25, and $40 options. The full list of participating restaurants can be found at dearbornrestaurantweek.com.

Marche du Nain Rouge

Sunday, 3/20: Tell Detroit’s folkloric Nain Rouge to get the hell out of Detroit at this rowdy annual parade. If you aren’t hip to the Marche du Nain Rouge, it’s an annual Detroit-style Mardi Gras-esque parade that symbolizes the coming of spring. Anyone who wants to join the parade can just show up. Bring the whole neighborhood and get ready for all the elaborate costumes (or don one yourself if you feel brave). But be ready to run the Nain Rouge out of town when he shows up with his warning of doom. While it really just seems like a nonsense party, it’s a great metaphor for getting rid of negative energy, people, relationships, and whatever else needs to GTFO of your life. —Randiah Camille Green

To join the parade, gather at the corner of Canfield and Second next to Traffic Jam & Snug at noon on Sunday, March 20. The parade will start at 1 p.m. and go all the way down to the Masonic Temple. Afterparties will follow.

Psilocybin and plant medicine retreat

Sunday, March 20: Want to learn more about the wonders of plant medicine, specifically magic mushrooms? Join the women of the Healing Code for a plant medicine retreat on Sunday. This is actually part of a larger three-day weekend of psilocybin and kambo ceremonies (kambo is medicine made from the secretion of a frog in some South American cultures). But the full weekend tickets sold out so fast that they created this one-day offering. A full day of classes are planned for the day including gong therapy, sacral chakra meditation, vegan nutrition, and “using meditation and mushrooms to cut manifestation time in half.” There’s both a virtual and in-person option available for people who are into wellness, alternative medicine, and all that feel-good stuff. —Randiah Camille Green

From noon to 7 p.m. Tickets start at $75 to attend virtually. The in-person version is held at a secret location (in metro Detroit) that’s disclosed upon ticket purchase. Tickets are available at lisahillaryj.com/retreats.

Copper House Revival Week

Monday, 3/21 until Sunday, 3/27: Copper House is a dope weed-friendly community space that’s dubbed itself as “Detroit’s 1st Bud & Breakfast.” Starting on Monday, March 21, they’ll be hosting a variety of daily events to invite people back into their basement studio after a bit of remodeling. This week-long series includes yoga, an “elevated and melanated” tea party, blunt rolling lessons, and more. The space is also queer-friendly. —Randiah Camille Green

Copper House is located at 17418 Monica St., Detroit; copperhousedet.com. Tickets are $5 for each day. Times vary depending on the event. Full schedule is listed on eventbrite.

