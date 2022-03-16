The return of the Marche du Nain Rouge, and other things to do in metro Detroit this week 

Select events happening in metro Detroit this week. Submit your events to metrotimes.com/calendar. Be sure to check venue websites for COVID-19 policies.
Friday, 3/18 to Sunday, 3/27: An excuse to eat our way around Dearborn? Mmmm, yes please. This year’s Dearborn Restaurant Week features more than 30 businesses that are offering special discounted “meal deals.” Many of our faves are in on it, including Sheeba Restaurant East (and West), La Pita, Brome Modern Eatery, and Avenue Brunch House. You’ve got a whole week to try them all. —Randiah Camille Green
Meal deals come in $15, $25, and $40 options. The full list of participating restaurants can be found at dearbornrestaurantweek.com.
Sunday, 3/20: Tell Detroit’s folkloric Nain Rouge to get the hell out of Detroit at this rowdy annual parade. If you aren’t hip to the Marche du Nain Rouge, it’s an annual Detroit-style Mardi Gras-esque parade that symbolizes the coming of spring. Anyone who wants to join the parade can just show up. Bring the whole neighborhood and get ready for all the elaborate costumes (or don one yourself if you feel brave). But be ready to run the Nain Rouge out of town when he shows up with his warning of doom. While it really just seems like a nonsense party, it’s a great metaphor for getting rid of negative energy, people, relationships, and whatever else needs to GTFO of your life. —Randiah Camille Green
To join the parade, gather at the corner of Canfield and Second next to Traffic Jam & Snug at noon on Sunday, March 20. The parade will start at 1 p.m. and go all the way down to the Masonic Temple. Afterparties will follow.
Sunday, March 20: Want to learn more about the wonders of plant medicine, specifically magic mushrooms? Join the women of the Healing Code for a plant medicine retreat on Sunday. This is actually part of a larger three-day weekend of psilocybin and kambo ceremonies (kambo is medicine made from the secretion of a frog in some South American cultures). But the full weekend tickets sold out so fast that they created this one-day offering. A full day of classes are planned for the day including gong therapy, sacral chakra meditation, vegan nutrition, and “using meditation and mushrooms to cut manifestation time in half.” There’s both a virtual and in-person option available for people who are into wellness, alternative medicine, and all that feel-good stuff. —Randiah Camille Green
From noon to 7 p.m. Tickets start at $75 to attend virtually. The in-person version is held at a secret location (in metro Detroit) that’s disclosed upon ticket purchase. Tickets are available at lisahillaryj.com/retreats.
Monday, 3/21 until Sunday, 3/27: Copper House is a dope weed-friendly community space that’s dubbed itself as “Detroit’s 1st Bud & Breakfast.” Starting on Monday, March 21, they’ll be hosting a variety of daily events to invite people back into their basement studio after a bit of remodeling. This week-long series includes yoga, an “elevated and melanated” tea party, blunt rolling lessons, and more. The space is also queer-friendly. —Randiah Camille Green
Copper House is located at 17418 Monica St., Detroit; copperhousedet.com. Tickets are $5 for each day. Times vary depending on the event. Full schedule is listed on eventbrite.
Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.
We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.
Email us at [email protected].
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.