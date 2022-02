The Islamic Center of Detroit petitions to rename Belton-Mark Twain Park as 'Muhammad Ali Park' 

click to enlarge Photo via Google Maps

Belton-Mark Twain Park.

The Islamic Center of Detroit (ICD) has proposed the renaming of a local park to honor a prominent figure in Black history.ICD is hoping to rename the Belton-Mark Twain Park as "Muhammad Ali Park," and has plans for a park remodel.The city-owned park is located in Detroit at the intersection of Belton St. and Mark Twain St. — hence the name. The park is only a city block away from ICD's location on Mark Twain St. and Tireman Ave.According to a press release, ICD would like to see the park become a place both Detroit and neighboring Dearborn residents would be able to enjoy. Remodeling plans include adding a running/walking track, an updated playground, a basketball court, and a picnic area.ICD is currently collecting digital signatures for its petition to rename the park