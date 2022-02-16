Beach House, the indie rock duo hip-hop loves, performs in Royal Oak this week 

click to enlarge Davis Belisle

Beach House performs at the Royal Oak Music Theatre on Saturday.

Over the past two decades, Baltimore indie duo Beach House — vocalist and keyboardist Victoria Legrand and the guitarist Alex Scally — has earned a following for its sparse yet mesmerizing take on dream pop that has found fans in the worlds of R&B and hip-hop (the Weeknd sampled "Master of None" and "Gia" on the tracks "The Party & the After Party" and "Loft Music," respectively, on his 2011 debut mixtape House of Balloons, and rapper Kendrick Lamar sampled "Silver Soul" on his 2012 track "Money Trees").

For its latest record, Once Twice Melody — a double album presented in four chapters, the last of which comes out on Sub Pop on Friday — Beach House expands its palette, bringing in a live drummer and string ensemble to flesh out its sound. Despite the sonic tinkering, you'll always know a Beach House song is a Beach House song, however. The band does what it does, and does it well.

Doors at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19; Royal Oak Music Theatre; 318 W. 4th St., Royal Oak; 248-399-2980; royaloakmusictheatre.com. Tickets start at $40.

