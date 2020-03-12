Vote now in the Best of Detroit 2020 poll!

March 12, 2020

The highly-rated Flower Bowl to become Wayne County's third dispensary Friday 

By
click to enlarge The Flower Bowl in Inkster. - THE FLOWER BOWL
  • The Flower Bowl
  • The Flower Bowl in Inkster.

Wayne County’s third recreational marijuana dispensary will open Friday.

The Flower Bowl in Inkster will be selling up to 26 strains of flower, dozens of edibles, tinctures, topicals, concentrates and vape pens beginning at 9 a.m. at its spacious location at 28661 Michigan Ave.



The dispensary, which has earned a strong reputation among medical cannabis patients, is the first Wayne County recreational dispensary outside of River Rouge.

The Flower Bowl will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. with giveaways, raffles, live music, and food trucks. Dispensary employees are expecting more than 2,000 people to attend the grand opening.

“The Flower Bowl has been serving medical patients for three years, and we are super excited to be able to offer craft cannabis to all users,” Sam Eid, the dispensary's regional general manager, tells Metro Times. “We are full stocked.”

Eid expects lines to begin forming before sunrise.

The Flower Bowl has stellar ratings on Weedmaps, Leafly, and Facebook, where customers say the staff is friendly and knowledgable, and the products are high quality and reasonably priced.

“I’m excited that almost a year after the people of Michigan voted, I get to play a small part in this historical end to prohibition and criminalization,” Flower Bowl counsel Hassan Zaarour tells Metro Times.

More than three months after recreational marijuana sales became legal in Michigan, dispensaries are in high demand, especially in metro Detroit. About 80% of Michigan’s communities passed ordinances banning recreational cannabis businesses, even though voters overwhelmingly supported legalization in November 2018.

In Detroit, the largest city in the state, recreational dispensaries are still prohibited because city council imposed a last-minute moratorium to give city officials time to draft an ordinance to ensure Detroiters have an ample opportunity to join the industry.

In mid-January, 1st Quality Medz in River Rouge became the first recreational dispensary to open in Wayne County last week. On Feb. 1, Herbology, also in River Rouge, became the second to open.

Follow The Flower Bowl on Instagram.

It's a new era for marijuana in Michigan. Sign up for our weekly weed newsletter, delivered every Tuesday at 4:20 p.m.
