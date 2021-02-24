February 25, 2021 Food & Drink

The Great Lakes Coffee Roasting Company expands to... Florida? 

click to enlarge COURTESY RENDERING
  • Courtesy rendering

Michigan-based Great Lakes Coffee Roasting Company is expanding well beyond the Great Lakes.

This spring, the company plans to open its latest location in Florida's Key West.



The new spot, the company's 5th café, is slated for the Perry Hotel located at 7001 Shrimp Rd., where it will offer "unobstructed views of the Stock Island Marina" and its interior decor of "reclaimed wood, darkly toned tile, and industrial lighting contrasted by palm trees, tropical greenery and warm ocean breezes, complimenting the award-winning decor at The Perry Hotel Key West," according to a press release.

The 1,400 square-foot Florida outpost will offer GLC's usual menu, along with local faves like Cafe Con Leche and the Cuban Cordadito.

"We couldn't be more excited for this unique expansion opportunity," brad Goulding, GLC's director of brand development, says in a statement. "The Perry Hotel fully embraces and appreciates our philosophy for approachable third-wave specialty coffee, and we're honored they thought of us to help build their coffee program at this world-class destination. Additionally, we're excited to expand our menu to include several traditional Cuban-style coffee offerings to add to the local flair."

According to a press release, nearly 20% of Key West's residents are snowbirds from the Midwest — so maybe a Florida expansion isn't so far-fetched after all.

The Great Lakes Coffee Key West location is eyeing an April opening. More information is available at greatlakescoffee.com.

