The former Gibraltar Trade Center is now a cannabis dispensary 

The former Gibraltar Trade Center is now Pleasantrees' fifth retail location.
The hulking former Gibraltar Trade Center flea market in Mount Clemens will be reborn Friday as a cannabis dispensary.

The facility will serve as Macomb County-based Pleasantrees' fifth retail location. Though it will initially open as a medical marijuana provisioning center with curbside service only, the facility will also eventually house a cannabis-infused beverage processing facility through a partnership with Blake's Hard Cider, according to a press release.



"This location is most certainly a 'flagship' for Pleasantrees and will ultimately become a major destination for cannabis consumers far and wide," Pleasantrees CEO and founder Randy Buchman said in a statement. "While I am proud of, and grateful for, each of Pleasantrees' facilities, this location is particularly important to me because I grew up right at I-94 and 21 Mile Road. It is fair to say that turning Gibraltar into a cannabis facility has been my Mt. Everest summit, and now I am nearly to the top."

He added, "The fact that Pleasantrees, a company I built from my basement in 2009, has brought the Gibraltar location back to life is an incredibly meaningful achievement for me, as well as our entire team."

The 250,000-square-foot Gibraltar Trade Center closed in 2017 after 37 years in business. According to the press release, Pleasantrees will occupy about 25,000 square feet of the facility, including the processing facility.

"We feel fortunate to have a business with a focus on a positive company culture, diversity and inclusion, and community outreach to join our city," Mayor Laura Kropp said in a statement.

The grand opening is scheduled for 8:45 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 18. New customers will get 30% off their orders.

The facility is located at 237 N. River Road, Mount Clemens. More information is available at enjoypleasantrees.com.

