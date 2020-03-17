Support Local Journalism. Donate to Detroit Metro Times.

March 17, 2020 News & Views » Local News

Email
Print
Share

The coronavirus has disrupted Detroit arts and culture — and yes, Metro Times, too 

Cancel culture

By
click to enlarge The cover of this week's Metro Times. - TOM CARLSON
  • Tom Carlson
  • The cover of this week's Metro Times.
The spread of COVID-19 — the potentially deadly coronavirus that originated in Wuhan, China, has infected more than 175,049 people worldwide, and killed more than 6,706 in what the World Health Organization has declared to be a pandemic — has drastically disrupted daily life around the world. Officials are urging people to practice “social distancing,” a strategy that slows down the spread of the virus by limiting contact between people. Many governments, including Michigan’s, have officially banned gatherings of 250 people or more, and people are being encouraged to avoid unnecessary travel. On Sunday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention called for people to avoid groups of 50 or more.

School is canceled for now, as are concerts, professional sports, and political rallies (and during an election year, to boot). The Saint Patrick’s Day Parade, the Marche du Nain Rouge, and the Hash Bash have also been canceled. Restaurants, cafes, coffeehouses, bars, clubs, movie theaters, performance venues, gyms, recreation centers, indoor sports facilities, spas, and casinos are all closed. Giant corporations like the Big Three and Quicken Loans have told their employees to work from home if possible, while other companies have been forced to lay workers off. The impact of the virus could have an effect on the global economy at a level not seen since the 2008 Great Recession.

This means Detroit’s arts, culture, entertainment, and dining scenes are in trouble — but there are things you can do to help. For example, you can buy gift cards from your favorite restaurants so you can patronize them when it’s safe to be in large groups again. Many restaurants, like the recently reopened Kuzzo’s Chicken and Waffles on the Avenue of Fashion, are offering carry-out options where they’ll walk the food out to your car so you can avoid the crowd. If you do go out, be sure to tip extra to compensate for the loss of revenue. Unfortunately, gift cards don’t necessarily help servers or bartenders, who depend on tips. If you know servers who work at spots you frequent, consider asking them for their Venmo or PayPal to send them some cash.

If there are musicians or artists you support, consider buying merch, like records or T-shirts. We’re told some local promoters are planning fundraiser concerts that will be livestreamed online, and we expect other artists to figure out other ways to get creative.

As you can imagine, for a scrappy alt-weekly whose revenue comes primarily from ads from events, bars, and restaurants, and whose content is primarily geared toward things to do in and around Detroit each week, this is massively disruptive for us here at Metro Times, too. If you’re reading this in our print edition, you might notice this issue is far lighter than usual, as pages for ads for events were pulled and stories tied to events that have since been canceled were scrapped.

In Seattle, where the first U.S. cases of coronavirus were detected, The Stranger temporarily laid off 18 employees and suspended its print issues. It’s the first time the alt-weekly hasn’t been printed in nearly 30 years.

Suffice it to say, we don’t know what’s going to happen here in Detroit. We’re hoping for the best, but preparing for the worst. To be honest, we’re not even sure if there will be an issue next week.

If you’re a business that’s still open, we hope you consider buying an ad in Metro Times. Your ad will go a long way in helping us weather this pandemic, so we can continue to keep metro Detroit informed during this difficult and confusing time. You can also make a donation.

One thing we do know from covering Detroit’s arts and culture scene is that Detroiters are resilient and resourceful. We’re used to getting by with what we have, and helping others in the community when they need it.
Somehow, we’re all going to get through this.

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, Metro Times has been keeping Detroit informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to Metro Times. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


Jump to comments

Tags: , , , , ,

Speaking of...

Latest in Local News

More Local News »

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Revelers pack bars in defiance of coronavirus warnings. Gov. Whitmer gets serious. Read More

  2. US Rep. Slotkin encourages small businesses economically hit by coronavirus to apply for SBA loans Read More

  3. Michigan Democrats to propose safety net for employees affected by coronavirus closures Read More

  4. As coronavirus spreads, Gov. Whitmer calls for events of more than 100 people to be canceled Read More

  5. Savage Love: Sometimes I poop when I orgasm — why? Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

City Guide
Bands to Watch
The People Issue
FLAVOR
Best of Detroit
Drink
Marijuana guide
More...