The cast of Netflix's 'Cheer' will bring live show to Detroit this summer 

Breakout the pom-poms and practice your overhead clasp, because the cast of the hit Netflix series Cheer is going on tour and will be landing at the Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre this summer.
On June 28, Cheer Live will bring together the fan favorites from the Emmy award-winning docuseries including 14-time National Champion coach Monica Aldama, and cheer stars Maddy Brum, James Thomas, Gabi Butler, Morgan Simianer, and more.
“I’m so excited to cheer again and to have the feeling of performing and going on tour,” says Morgan Simianer said in a press release. “We are all coming together without the competitions and pressure — It’s going to be so fun! I want all of the cheerleaders to see this and think, that can be me one day.”
Ticket prices for Cheer Live start at $30.15 and will go on sale 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 4 on 313Presents.com, LiveNation.com, Ticketmaster.com, and the XFINITY Box Office at Little Caesars Arena.
Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill is located at 14900 Metro Pkwy., Sterling Heights; 248-377-0100; freedomhillamphitheater.com.
Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.
We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.
Email us at [email protected].
Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club
Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.
Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.
Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.