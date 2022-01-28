January 28, 2022 Arts & Culture » Culture

The cast of Netflix's 'Cheer' will bring live show to Detroit this summer 

By
click to enlarge Cast of Netflix series Cheer. - COURTESY OF 313PRESENTS
  • Courtesy of 313presents
  • Cast of Netflix series Cheer.

Breakout the pom-poms and practice your overhead clasp, because the cast of the hit Netflix series Cheer is going on tour and will be landing at the Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre this summer.

On June 28, Cheer Live will bring together the fan favorites from the Emmy award-winning docuseries including 14-time National Champion coach Monica Aldama, and cheer stars Maddy Brum, James Thomas, Gabi Butler, Morgan Simianer, and more.

“I’m so excited to cheer again and to have the feeling of performing and going on tour,” says Morgan Simianer said in a press release. “We are all coming together without the competitions and pressure — It’s going to be so fun! I want all of the cheerleaders to see this and think, that can be me one day.”

Ticket prices for Cheer Live start at $30.15 and will go on sale 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 4 on 313Presents.com, LiveNation.com, Ticketmaster.com, and the XFINITY Box Office at Little Caesars Arena.

Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill is located at 14900 Metro Pkwy., Sterling Heights; 248-377-0100; freedomhillamphitheater.com.

