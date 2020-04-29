Help Us Keep Reporting. Donate to Detroit Metro Times.

Email
Print
Share

Tags: , , , , , ,

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More One Hitters »

Speaking of...

Latest in One Hitters

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Best CBD Gummies: Pain & Anxiety Relief (2020) Read More

  2. Best CBD Oil: Top 3 Companies Reviewed (2020) Read More

  3. Canadian nurse tried to smuggle 150 lbs. of weed into Detroit Read More

  4. Marijuana provisioning center New Standard opened in Hazel Park with plans to soon offer delivery Read More

  5. Michigan Supreme Court says state's medical marijuana law doesn’t overrule local zoning ordinances Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 29 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

4/20 Issue
Coronavirus Resources
City Guide
FLAVOR
Best of Detroit
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

30 E. Canfield St.

Detroit, MI 48201

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2020 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation