Help Us Keep Reporting. Donate to Detroit Metro Times.

July 08, 2020 News & Views » Local News

Email
Print
Share

The 2020 Foilies Awards: Recognizing the year’s worst in government transparency 

By
foilies_og-banner-1.png

Caitlyn Crites

"The Ringer," the first track on Eminem's 2018 album, Kamikaze, includes a line that piqued BuzzFeed reporter Jason Leopold's curiosity: the rapper claimed the Secret Service visited him due to some controversial lyrics about Ivanka Trump. To find out if it was true, Leopold filed a request under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), the federal law that allows anyone to demand access to government records.

After a year of delays, the Secret Service provided Leopold 40 pages about the interview with the real Slim Shady, including a note that he was "exhibiting inappropriate behavior."

This wasn't the first time government transparency has intersected with hip-hop. Type "Freedom of Information" into Genius.com (the site formerly known as Rap Genius) and you'll turn up tracks by Sage Francis and Scroobius Pip using FOIA as lyrical inspiration. The hip-hop duo Emanon sampled Joanna Newsom for "Shine Your Light," in which they declare that due to redactions of FOIA documents, we're "never gonna see the true history of this nation." Even George Clinton, whom many rappers cite as inspiration, chanted about "getting funky" with the freedom of information on the track "Maximumisness."

There's nothing quite like an envelope of freshly photocopied documents to make a journalist or open-government advocate break into song. But there's also nothing that brings the melody to a record-scratching halt than the government withholding information without due cause.

The Electronic Frontier Foundation is an international nonprofit based in San Francisco that fights to uphold civil liberties in the digital age — work that includes filing hundreds of public records requests each year with a variety of government agencies. In collaboration with the Association of Alternative Newsmedia, we also compile "The Foilies," a list of anti-awards that name-and-shame government officials and corporations that stymie the public's right to know.

Now in its sixth year, The Foilies are part of the annual Sunshine Week festivities, when news and advocacy organizations celebrate and bring attention to state and federal open-records laws that allow us to hold the powerful to account.

And the winners are....



Full text

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

Email
Print
Share

More Local News »

Speaking of...

Tags: , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Latest in Local News

Readers also liked…

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Most Popular

  1. 'Driving While Black?' Billboard warns drivers about racial profiling by Livonia police Read More

  2. With coronavirus cases rising, Whitmer warns she may 'dial back' reopening Read More

  3. Hundreds pack into Diamond Lake in West Michigan as coronavirus cases increase Read More

  4. Trump claims vindication from Henry Ford hydroxychloroquine study, but scientists say it may be skewed Read More

  5. Shady super PAC attacks Rashida Tlaib in mailers that support opponent Brenda Jones Read More

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

4/20 Issue
Coronavirus Resources
City Guide
FLAVOR
Best of Detroit
Drink
More...

Metro Times

30 E. Canfield St.

Detroit, MI 48201

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2020 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation