That second Detroit Mudgie’s location is probably not happening 

click to enlarge
- Lee DeVito
- Mudgie's Deli is closed after being damaged in a fire on Thursday.
It's been a rough year for Mudgie's Deli & Wine Shop.
Just months after owner Greg Mudge died
at the age of 46 of heart disease, the Corktown restaurant was damaged in a fire
on Thursday. The business is now closed as crews clean up the damage.
Given the recent developments, a second Mudgie's location planned for Meijer's Rivertown Market in downtown Detroit is likely not happening anytime soon, if at all.
A representative from Meijer confirmed that the initial plan for a second location at Rivertown Market, which opened in October at 1475 E. Jefferson Ave., was abandoned. Mudge died weeks earlier, in September.
"We were going to have Mudgies at the market, but unfortunately (but understandably!) after his passing the brand decided to focus on their flagship location in Corktown," a store representative tells Metro Times
.
Metro Times
visited the Corktown restaurant Thursday morning as crews were cleaning the fire damage, but workers did not wish to talk.
Reached by phone, Detroit deputy fire commissioner Dave Fornell said it received calls of the fire at 1413 Brooklyn St., at 4:48 a.m., and crews didn't leave until about 6 a.m.
"It appears that the fire was not extensive," Fornell says. "There does not appear to be heavy damage."
He says investigators are trying to determine the cause of the fire.
Still, it's likely that the Mudgie's owners will have plenty of work to do getting the Corktown location back in order.
The restaurant opened in 2008 in the former Eph McNally's, another sandwich spot that opened in 1996.
Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.