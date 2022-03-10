March 10, 2022 Food & Drink » Food News

Email
Print
Share

That second Detroit Mudgie’s location is probably not happening 

By
click to enlarge Mudgie's Deli is closed after being damaged in a fire on Thursday. - LEE DEVITO
  • Lee DeVito
  • Mudgie's Deli is closed after being damaged in a fire on Thursday.

It's been a rough year for Mudgie's Deli & Wine Shop.

Just months after owner Greg Mudge died at the age of 46 of heart disease, the Corktown restaurant was damaged in a fire on Thursday. The business is now closed as crews clean up the damage.



Given the recent developments, a second Mudgie's location planned for Meijer's Rivertown Market in downtown Detroit is likely not happening anytime soon, if at all.

A representative from Meijer confirmed that the initial plan for a second location at Rivertown Market, which opened in October at 1475 E. Jefferson Ave., was abandoned. Mudge died weeks earlier, in September.

"We were going to have Mudgies at the market, but unfortunately (but understandably!) after his passing the brand decided to focus on their flagship location in Corktown," a store representative tells Metro Times.

Metro Times visited the Corktown restaurant Thursday morning as crews were cleaning the fire damage, but workers did not wish to talk.

Reached by phone, Detroit deputy fire commissioner Dave Fornell said it received calls of the fire at 1413 Brooklyn St., at 4:48 a.m., and crews didn't leave until about 6 a.m.

"It appears that the fire was not extensive," Fornell says. "There does not appear to be heavy damage."

He says investigators are trying to determine the cause of the fire.
Related Mudgie’s Deli fire determined to be arson, Detroit fire department says
Mudgie's Deli is closed after being damaged in a fire on Thursday.
Mudgie’s Deli fire determined to be arson, Detroit fire department says
By Lee DeVito
Food News
Still, it's likely that the Mudgie's owners will have plenty of work to do getting the Corktown location back in order.

The restaurant opened in 2008 in the former Eph McNally's, another sandwich spot that opened in 1996.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at [email protected].

Join the Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.
  |  

More Food News »

Trending

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Latest in Food News

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Eastern Market Brewing Co.’s sister taproom to have grand opening this weekend Read More

  2. A growing number of Michigan Starbucks workers are moving to unionize Read More

  3. Detroit PizzaPlex ‘Sospeso Collective’ program invites customers to buy pizza donations for food banks Read More

  4. Despite newfound fame, AlTayeb keeps it real Read More

  5. Yet another food hall opens in metro Detroit, this time inside the MGM Grand Casino Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 9, 2022

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

User's Guide
City Guide
Fall Arts Guide
Lust Issue
Winter Guide
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News & Views

Arts & Culture

Calendar

Food & Drink

Detroit Guides

Music

Weed

About Metro Times

Best of Detroit

Social Media

© 2022 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation