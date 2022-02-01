February 01, 2022 Food & Drink » Food News

Email
Print
Share

Taste the Diaspora Detroit teams up with local chefs for healthy lunches during Black History Month 

By
click to enlarge Taste the Diaspora Detroit founders Raphael Wright, Jermond Booze, and Ederique Goudia. - VALAURIAN CARTER, VAL WALLER PHOTOGRAPHY
  • Valaurian Carter, Val Waller Photography
  • Taste the Diaspora Detroit founders Raphael Wright, Jermond Booze, and Ederique Goudia.

Sharing food is one of the best ways to honor and experience culture. So, for Black History Month, Taste the Diaspora Detroit will be selling healthy “shoebox lunches” to celebrate Black contributions to the culinary world. A different menu for each week of February will be prepared by Black chefs and restaurant owners around Detroit.

The lunches, which cost $35 each, will feature a salad, soup, entree, and a drink called “Electric Kool-Aid.” This is probably the only instance where you actually do actually want to drink the Kool-Aid, because this version contains immunity-boosting ingredients like sea moss, hibiscus, and soursop. Participating businesses that will make the dishes each week include Detroit favorites like Baobab Fare, Fried Chicken & Caviar, Flavors of Jamaica, Experience Relish, and more.



Even the name, “shoebox lunch,” offers a lesson in Black history. Shoebox lunches were something of a necessity for Black travelers during Jim Crow. Instead of risking an unfriendly encounter at unwelcoming restaurants on their travels, they would pack their lunches in a shoebox or whatever other vessel they had around the house.

Taste the Diaspora Detroit was founded last year by three Black entrepreneurs in the Detroit food scene — Chef Ederique Goudia, Chef Jermond Booze, and Neighborhood Grocery proprietor Raphael Wright. In their short time together, the trio has helped to support Black-owned restaurants through the COVID-19 pandemic, and fight food insecurity in Detroit’s underserved neighborhoods. They even raised more than $8,000 in relief funds for those affected by Hurricane Ida in Wallace, Louisiana.

“Black people have been disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and we already suffer from negative health outcomes more than other groups,” Booze said in a press release. “So much of that can be traced to diet. I can’t think of a better way of supporting the health and wellness of our people than by providing nourishing food while lifting up the Black-owned businesses that supply and create it.”

Unfortunately, he’s right. Black Americans are more likely to live in neighborhoods that lack easy access to nutritious food. Detroit is a prime example, with many areas being considered “food deserts” because they have more liquor stores than places to buy fruits and vegetables.

“Health and wellness” is the theme for Black History Month this year, which embodies everything the people behind Taste the Diaspora stand for. Wright co-authored a book with fellow Detroiter Asa Lockett called Make the Hood Healthy Again, which aims to usher out some of the unhealthy habits and mindsets of urban America. Wright’s current project, Neighborhood Grocery, is a forthcoming small-format grocery store in Detroit’s Jefferson-Chalmers neighborhood that aims to bring a supply of locally-grown produce back into the neighborhood.

In addition to the lunches, Taste the Diaspora Detroit will host a panel discussion about food, history, and land with Jo Banner of The Descendants Project, Baobab Fare proprietor Mamba Hamissi, East Eats Detroit and Detroit Black Restaurant Week co-founder Kwaku Osei Bonsu, and Goudia of Taste the Diaspora Detroit. It will take place on Feb. 17 online via Zoom. Goudia will be also be hosting a cajun feast at Hazel Park’s Frame to celebrate her Creole heritage on Feb. 3 and Feb. 4. More information can be found on Taste the Diaspora Detroit's website.

Tickets for the shoebox lunches went on sale Monday and can be purchased online for local delivery or pickup beginning at 6 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 4 at Baobab Fare. This is the group's second year offering the Black History Month lunches and they sold out last year, so be quick if you want to get in while the gettin’s good.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.

Tags:

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at [email protected].

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Food News »

Trending

Latest in Food News

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Detroit's Taqueria El Rey launches GoFundMe after fire closes restaurant Read More

  2. New book dives into Detroit’s bygone tiki bar era Read More

  3. Michigan Starbucks workers join unionization wave Read More

  4. Trizest’s sister restaurant Hong Kong is worth a trip to Lansing Read More

  5. The Congregation turns a Detroit church into a neighborhood coffee spot Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

January 26, 2022

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best of Detroit
The Fiction Issue
The 420 Issue
Music to Watch
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News & Views

Arts & Culture

Calendar

Food & Drink

Detroit Guides

Music

Weed

About Metro Times

Best of Detroit

Social Media

© 2022 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation