Study shows stoners prefer good old-fashioned flower over concentrates 

click to enlarge Shutterstock

Sometimes you just can't beat a classic.That's what a study published in thejournal found. According to researchers, nearly eight in ten cannabis consumers prefer good old-fashioned flower over those newfangled infused concentrates — despite the fact that concentrates are typically stronger.Researchers at Arizona State University analyzed 574 cannabis consumers from across the U.S. About 78 percent said they choose flower over concentrates, with some saying that concentrates can cause unwanted effects including paranoia, forgetfulness, and even hangovers, among others.The study suggests that when it comes to cannabis, strength isn't everything."Cannabis concentrates have much higher concentrations of THC than marijuana (flower) and are quickly gaining popularity in the United States," the study explained. "One hypothesis is that use of higher-THC cannabis (concentrates) might result in greater intoxication and more severe acute negative effects than lower-THC cannabis (marijuana), but few studies have compared the subjective effects of concentrates and marijuana."Researchers also found consumers used flower between five and six times per week, and concentrates over once per month. Users also reported that flower worked better for pain relief, and was a better monetary value, too.