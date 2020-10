Study finds reduction in Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder symptoms after smoking weed 

click to enlarge Shutterstock.com

Add Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder to the growing list of physical and mental ailments marijuana can help.In a new study conducted by investigators affiliated with Washington State University and published in the Journal of Affective Disorders , subjects found a reduction in intrusions, or unwanted thoughts/impulses, compulsions, and/or anxiety, after smoking weed.The study, conducted over 31 months and a total of 1,810 smoke sessions, analyzed 87 medical marijuana patients who self-identify as having OCD. Individuals were asked to track the severity of their symptoms before and after using cannabis, as well as any changes they may have experienced as a result of getting high.According to the study's findings, “patients reported a 60% reduction in compulsions, a 49% reduction in intrusions, and a 52% reduction in anxiety before to after inhaling cannabis.” Also, patients had a higher success rate in reducing OCD behavior when cannabis sessions involved strains with high CBD doses.Despite the fact that the severity of symptoms had reportedly lessened by approximately 50-60%, researchers believe that cannabis might only offer short-term relief for OCD patients. Deep into the study, as one's cannabis tolerance built up, the smaller the patient's reductions in intrusions became.This is not the first study as to how cannabis-based treatments can be used to ease symptoms associated with OCD. In July, a team of German researchers published the findings of a study in which they administered high-THC cannabis over the course of 20 months to a 22-year-old patient with OCD.The patient reported improvements in sleep, relaxation, focus, social function, and a 90% reduction in obsessive-compulsive behaviors, with no adverse side effects.