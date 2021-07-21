Stroh’s is Michigan’s favorite ‘trashy’ beer 

If there’s one thing we love in Michigan, it’s beer.
But IPA’s with cute names and fruity notes aren’t for everybody, and even in a state that’s at the epicenter of the craft beer industry, Michigan still has a favorite cheap beer.
Workshopedia analyzed Google trends for 36 popular, and cheap, beers to figure out which brews Americans were drinking in each state.
Turns out, Michigan loves Stroh’s (and Ohio does, too). Stroh’s was originally founded in Detroit in 1850, and was once one of the largest breweries in the country, until it shuttered in 1985.
In 2016, Brew Detroit started brewing a Stroh’s bohemian-style lager in a Corktown facility, returning Stroh’s to the Motor City.
If anything, this further proves that if nothing else, Michiganders will always remain loyal to bad Detroit-rooted things *ahem, Lions.*Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.
We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.
Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.
Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club
Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.
Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.
Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.