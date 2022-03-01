March 01, 2022 News & Views » Politics & Elections

Email
Print
Share

Sterling Heights councilman launches congressional campaign for battleground district 

By
click to enlarge Sterling Heights Councilman Henry Yanez is running for Congress. - CITY OF STERLING HEIGHTS
  • City of Sterling Heights
  • Sterling Heights Councilman Henry Yanez is running for Congress.

Democratic Sterling Heights Councilman Henry Yanez is running for Congress in a newly drawn battleground district in suburban Detroit.

Yanez, a longtime firefighter who served six years in the state House until he was term-limited in 2018, is vying for the 10th District, which covers Warren, Sterling Heights, Clinton Township, and Shelby Township in Macomb County and Rochester and Rochester Hills in Oakland County.



The seat is among four of the state’s 13 U.S. House seats that are considered toss-ups between Republicans and Democrats.

Two Democrats have declared their candidacy so far: Huwaida Arraf, a civil rights attorney and daughter of Palestinian immigrants, and first-term Warren City Councilwoman Angela Rogensues.

Vying for the Republican nomination are two-time losing Senate candidate John James and Eric Esshaki, a Birmingham lawyer and former nurse.

Other potential GOP candidates include Oakland County Republican Chairman Rocky Raczkowski, of Troy; former U.S. Rep. Mike Bishop; and Lena Epstein, of Bloomfield Township, and the former head of Donald Trump’s Michigan campaign.

Yanez said he’s inspired by his working-class roots.

“Growing up in a hardworking blue-collar family, I learned from my parents the importance of service above self and helping one’s neighbor. I watched my dad, a UAW-Ford welder, get up each day to head to work, learning at a young age that families and neighbors like ours were too often the first to feel a bad economy and the last to feel one bouncing back,” Yanez said in a statement Tuesday. “That foundation is what drove me to protect our community as a firefighter and paramedic for almost three decades, effectively advocate for the voiceless and forgotten up in Lansing, and do my part to build a stronger, safer community as a local official.”

Yanez has a history of attracting Democrats and Republicans. In 2016, Henry won his state House district by eight points, even though Trump won the district by 10 points in the same year. James lost the district in both his Senate campaigns.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at [email protected].

Join the Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

More Politics & Elections »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in Politics & Elections

Most Popular

  1. A sacred ceremony shut down, a new cannabis lounge, and the closing of Detroit staples: The top ten headlines of the week Read More

  2. FBI arrests Genesee County man accused of assaulting police officers during Jan. 6 insurrection Read More

  3. Michigan Opera Theatre changes its name to Detroit Opera Read More

  4. Whitmer touts more than 750 bipartisan bills signed into law Read More

  5. Litigation ongoing over Michigan's new voting-district maps Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 23, 2022

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News & Views

Arts & Culture

Calendar

Food & Drink

Detroit Guides

Music

Weed

About Metro Times

Best of Detroit

Social Media

© 2022 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation