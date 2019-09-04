September 09, 2019 Marijuana » Canna-Business

Email
Print
Share

State stops Wild Bill's owner from opening weed dispensaries, citing 'moral character' 

By
click to enlarge STEVE NEAVLING
  • Steve Neavling

Michigan’s largest tobacco retailer tried to create a mammoth marijuana dispensary chain, but the state blocked the move, citing the owner’s “moral character.”

Troy-based Wild Bill’s Tobacco filed applications for 38 licenses to open cannabis dispensaries in Adrian, Bangor, Battle Creek, Bay City, Kalamazoo, Lansing, Sturgis and Walled Lake, Crain’s Detroit Business first reported. The company also applied to launch growing operations in Bangor and Lansing.



Wild Bill’s co-owner Mazin Samona and his in-house attorney Paul Weisberger formed Oasis LLC in hopes of opening a large marijuana dispensary chain.

The now-defunct Bureau of Medical Marijuana Regulation board denied their applications after the "consideration of the integrity, moral character and reputation of the applicant" and because Samona’s criminal history was not disclosed.

Samona’s rap sheet includes convictions of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct in Detroit in 1981, several counts of assault by physical menace involving prostitutes in New Jersey in 1998, and falsifying a birth certificate using a fictitious name to obtain a driver’s license, Crain’s reported, citing state records.

The pair paid $228,000 in nonrefundable fees for the applications.

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.
Jump to comments

Tags:

Latest in Canna-Business

More Canna-Business »

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Amid marijuana drought, Michigan provisioning centers look to CBD sales Read More

  2. Nearly half of Michigan’s communities have banned recreational pot businesses — and they may regret it Read More

  3. Fatal lung illness linked to vaping chemical found in some cannabis products Read More

  4. Gay and bisexual people smoke more weed than heterosexuals, according to study Read More

  5. Michigan is experiencing a medical marijuana drought Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

FLAVOR
Made in Michigan
Marijuana for Dummies
Bands to Watch
Best of Detroit
City Guide
Drink
More...