State Sen. Adam Hollier announces bid for Congress

click to enlarge Steve Neavling

State Sen. Adam Hollier, D-Detroit.

Michigan Sen. Adam Hollier announced Monday that he’s running for Congress.The Detroit Democrat, who has been a state senator since 2019, will run in the newly drawn 13th District, which includes Detroit, Hamtramck, and the Grosse Pointes.The seat is currently held by U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib, who announced she’ll move and run in the 12th District “I was born and raised in Detroit, and today, as a husband, father, and public servant, I see every day the needs of the people in my community, and how Congress is leaving Southeast Michigan behind,” Hollier said. “Having served my country in the Army and my community as a firefighter, I know what it takes to answer the call to serve and actually improve lives for people right here at home.”First-term state Rep. Shri Thanedar, D-Detroit, is also running in the 13th District race. He and Hollier will face off in the August primary. No other candidates have announced their intentions yet to run in the district.At the state level, Hollier said he’s secured funding for career readiness, business development, mentoring, and education initiatives.If Hollier loses, Michigan is at risk of not having a Black member of Congress. The only Black member of Congress is U.S. Rep. Brenda Lawrence, who announced earlier this month that she’s not running for reelection “Detroit and Wayne County need a champion in Washington who listens to the needs of our families,” Hollier said. “I’ll fight to secure funding for career readiness, improve our schools, rebuilding our roads and bridges, and bring jobs to our communities.”