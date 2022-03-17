March 17, 2022 News & Views » Politics & Elections

State Rep. Jewell Jones spared more jail time after drunken-driving crash, skirmish with cops 

By
click to enlarge State Rep. Jewell Jones, D-Inkster. - MICHIGAN HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES
  • Michigan House of Representatives
  • State Rep. Jewell Jones, D-Inkster.

State Rep. Jewell Jones, once a young, rising progressive in the Democratic Party, dodged more jail time Thursday following a drunken-driving crash and a skirmish with police in April 2021 and three probation violations.

The 26-year-old from Inkster was sentenced to two years of probation and 100 hours of community service after pleading guilty in February to felony counts of resisting and obstructing police officers and misdemeanor counts of possession of a firearm while under the influence, operating while intoxicated, escape of lawful custody, and reckless driving, The Livingston Daily reported.



Jones previously spent 60 days in jail for violating bond conditions for a third time. At the start of his incarceration, police said Jones snuck a handcuff key into jail, which led to two additional charges.

Livingston County Circuit Judge Michael Hatty rejected the prosecution’s call for more jail time.

"What's really at play here is, you violated a number of laws, admitted to those things and you're on the path to being a good citizen. That's all I ask," Hatty said. "I put a pretty large number of conditions on your release after I restated your bond after 60 days. I think that you honored those orders of the court. I think you finally understand that it wasn't a request, but it was an order. You've done what you're supposed to do and I expect you to do that going forward."

Outside of the courthouse, Jones told reporters that he wants to help young people who get in trouble with the law.

“I think the Judge Hatty really hit the nail on the head when he said brains are still developing. Mistakes still happen,” Jones said. “I would like to do more to help out with some of our young people that might find themselves in this situation so we give them a real good chance and a solid foundation to have a real great life.”


