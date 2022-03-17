State Rep. Jewell Jones spared more jail time after drunken-driving crash, skirmish with cops 

Rep Jewell Jones speaks after his sentencing, thanks judge for second chance, says MSP rec that he serve more time “hurts my heart” a bit, plugs new radio station. pic.twitter.com/b9lNuvKD8v

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at [email protected].