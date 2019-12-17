December 17, 2019 Marijuana » Marijuana News

Email
Print
Share

State recalls cannabis vape cartridges tainted with deadly vitamin E acetate 

By
click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock

The state of Michigan has recalled cannabis cartridges that contain very high levels of vitamin E acetate, the potentially deadly chemical additive linked to the vaping-related lung illness.

The state's Marijuana Regulatory Agency (MRA) banned vitamin E acetate on Nov. 22 and has since required cannabis cartridges to be tested for the gooey substance, which is often used in the black market to "cut" or dilute cannabis oil to maximize profits.



During the testing, the tainted cartridges were detected. They were sold at Elite Wellness in Mount Morris between Aug. 3 and Nov. 22. The brands include Cereal Cart, Monopoly Cart, Royal Highness, and Savage Stick.

The tainted cartridges came from a marijuana caregiver who sold the product to Larren Investments, a licensed grower, according to the MRA. This marks the first time vitamin E acetate has been found in the state’s legal marijuana market.

On Nov. 22, dispensaries were required to remove tens of thousands of vape cartridges from their shelves for testing. Last week, dispensaries began getting the newly tested cartridges back in stock.

The process took several weeks because only one of the state’s six licensed labs – PSI Labs in Ann Arbor – has been approved to do the testing so far.

The lung illness linked to vitamin E acetate has caused the deaths of more than 50 people and sickened more than 2,500 others nationwide. Two of those deaths were in Michigan.

The following cartridges were recalled:

• Cereal Cart's Honey Nut Cheerios, Trix, Captain, and Cocoa Puffs
• Monopoly Cart's Grape Soda and Gelato
• Royal Highness Princess Pie
• Savage Stick Sundae Driver

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.
Jump to comments

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Speaking of...

Latest in Marijuana News

More Marijuana News »

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. THC cartridges return to Michigan dispensaries after vitamin E acetate scare Read More

  2. Here's where you can buy legal recreational marijuana in Michigan right now Read More

  3. The Greenhouse of Walled Lake will start recreational marijuana sales in January Read More

  4. Green Peak Innovations holds license to 50 percent of what's allowed for sale in Michigan's recreational marijuana market Read More

  5. Recreational pot prices are high in Michigan's legal market Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Drink
FLAVOR
Best of Detroit
Marijuana for Dummies
Bands to Watch
More...