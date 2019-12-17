State recalls cannabis vape cartridges tainted with deadly vitamin E acetate 

click to enlarge Shutterstock

The state of Michigan has recalled cannabis cartridges that contain very high levels of vitamin E acetate, the potentially deadly chemical additive linked to the vaping-related lung illness.The state's Marijuana Regulatory Agency (MRA) banned vitamin E acetate on Nov. 22 and has since required cannabis cartridges to be tested for the gooey substance, which is often used in the black market to "cut" or dilute cannabis oil to maximize profits.During the testing, the tainted cartridges were detected. They were sold at Elite Wellness in Mount Morris between Aug. 3 and Nov. 22. The brands include Cereal Cart, Monopoly Cart, Royal Highness, and Savage Stick.The tainted cartridges came from a marijuana caregiver who sold the product to Larren Investments, a licensed grower, according to the MRA. This marks the first time vitamin E acetate has been found in the state’s legal marijuana market.On Nov. 22, dispensaries were required to remove tens of thousands of vape cartridges from their shelves for testing. Last week, dispensaries began getting the newly tested cartridges back in stock.The process took several weeks because only one of the state’s six licensed labs – PSI Labs in Ann Arbor – has been approved to do the testing so far.The lung illness linked to vitamin E acetate has caused the deaths of more than 50 people and sickened more than 2,500 others nationwide. Two of those deaths were in Michigan.The following cartridges were recalled:• Cereal Cart's Honey Nut Cheerios, Trix, Captain, and Cocoa Puffs• Monopoly Cart's Grape Soda and Gelato• Royal Highness Princess Pie• Savage Stick Sundae Driver