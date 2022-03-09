March 09, 2022 News & Views » Michigan News

State AG investigation of Boy Scouts leads to sexual abuse charges 

By
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.
  • Michigan Governor's Office
  • Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.

A New York man accused of sexually assaulting two children is the first person charged as part of Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s investigation of sexual abuse involving the Boy Scouts of America.

Mark Chapman, 51, was charged with two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and eight counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, Nessel announced Wednesday.



The alleged abuse, which dates back more than 20 years, occurred when Chapman was involved with the Boy Scouts of America and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Roseville.

In one case, Chapman is accused of sexually abusing a family member beginning when the victim was about 11 years old. The abuse allegedly occurred for years.

In the second case, Nessel said the abuse began in 2000 when the victim was 13 or 14 years old and continued until he was 17. The abuse allegedly occurred at a local church, Chapman’s home, and the victim’s father’s house.

Nessel announced the joint investigation with the Michigan State Police in June 2021.

The Attorney General’s Office is reviewing about 5,000 abuse claims from the Boy Scouts of America. So far, a review of 550 of the claims resulted in about 60 inquiries sent to state police for further investigation.

“It remains imperative that sexual predators be held accountable, and one of my top priorities remains securing justice for survivors of abuse,” Nessel said in a statement “We appreciate our partnership with MSP to reach this point in this important investigation into the Boy Scouts of America. These charges are only the beginning.”

People with knowledge of sexual abuse involving the Boy Scouts of America are encouraged to call the investigation’s tip line at 844-324-3374.

"We're pleased to partner with the Attorney General's office on this important investigation," MSP Director Col. Joe Gasper said. "We continue to stand ready to listen to survivors and investigate any allegations that are made.”

