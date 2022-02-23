February 23, 2022 Arts & Culture » Things to Do

Concert tribute to J Dilla featuring Detroit all-stars planned for Marble Bar 

By
The late J Dilla.
  • B+
  • The late J Dilla.

The late, great Detroit producer J Dilla died in February 2006, but his influence lives on. As a member of a collective dubbed "the Soulquarians," his touch can be felt on iconic records by the likes of The Roots, Mos Def, D'Angelo, Common, and Erykah Badu, among others.

On Saturday, an all-star lineup of Detroit musicians will perform a live concert tribute dedicated to the catalog of J Dilla. The Dilla World Band features the likes of Amp Fiddler, Shigeto, Sam Beaubien, and Calvin Scruggs, and there will also be performances from Phat Kat, Guilty Simpson, Miz Korona, and more, including a special guest performance by Monica Blair.

Meanwhile, a "313 Beat King Showcase" instrumental beat set will feature Foul Mouth, Crate Digga, Sacramento Knoxx, Woof Makes Beats, and Blizzard the Mad Scientist.

Dilla's former Slum Village co-members T3 and RJ are also set to make an appearance as well.

The show takes place from 9 p.m.-2 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 26 at Marble Bar, 1501 Holden St., Detroit. Tickets are $15, ages 21 and up only.

February 23, 2022

