January 27, 2022 Food & Drink » Food News

Email
Print
Share

Smith and Co. is finally reopening in Detroit after nearly two year closure 

By
click to enlarge Smith & Co. - COURTESY OF SMITH & CO.
  • Courtesy of Smith & Co.
  • Smith & Co.

Midtown Detroit Restaurant Smith and Co. laid off its staff and closed down in March 2020 at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, they are preparing to reopen.

“It's on Midtown! Our reopening is scheduled for February 10th,” the restaurant announced in an Instagram post. The restaurant will open its doors at 4 p.m.



Originally, the restaurant announced plans to reopen in late spring of 2021. This time, it seems like it’s really going to happen. From their social media posts, the restaurant has spent most of January hiring and training new staff.

Smith and Co. first opened in September 2019 and is known for its craft cocktails, brunch, and American fare. Regular operating hours are not yet available.

The restaurant is located at 644 Selden St., Detroit; smithandcodetroit.com.
Related Smith & Co. is one of Detroit’s best new restaurants
Carne asada.
Smith & Co. is one of Detroit’s best new restaurants
By Jane Slaughter
Restaurant reviews

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.

Tags: , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at [email protected].

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Food News »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in Food News

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Sugar Factory to open first Michigan location in Downtown Detroit Read More

  2. City Winery to open first Michigan location in Detroit's Corktown Read More

  3. Jimmy Doom to host The Old Miami Barfly Awards Read More

  4. The Congregation turns a Detroit church into a neighborhood coffee spot Read More

  5. Are you ready for the return of Detroit City Distillery's Paczki Day Vodka? Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

January 26, 2022

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best of Detroit
The Fiction Issue
The 420 Issue
Music to Watch
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News & Views

Arts & Culture

Calendar

Food & Drink

Detroit Guides

Music

Weed

About Metro Times

Best of Detroit

Social Media

© 2022 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation