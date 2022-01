Smith and Co. is finally reopening in Detroit after nearly two year closure 

click to enlarge Courtesy of Smith & Co.

Midtown Detroit Restaurant Smith and Co. laid off its staff and closed down in March 2020 at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, they are preparing to reopen.“It's on Midtown! Our reopening is scheduled for February 10th,” the restaurant announced in an Instagram post . The restaurant will open its doors at 4 p.m.Originally, the restaurant announced plans to reopen in late spring of 2021. This time, it seems like it’s really going to happen. From their social media posts, the restaurant has spent most of January hiring and training new staff.Smith and Co. first opened in September 2019 and is known for its craft cocktails, brunch, and American fare. Regular operating hours are not yet available.The restaurant is located at 644 Selden St., Detroit; smithandcodetroit.com