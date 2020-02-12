Skymint's White Cloud location begins recreational marijuana sales 

click to enlarge
Recreational marijuana users have a new option for shopping as Michigan's slow rollout of legal, adult-use weed continues.
Green Peak Innovations will begin recreational marijuana sales at its Skymint store in White Cloud on Thursday, Feb. 13. It's the second Skymint to open following the Ann Arbor location
opening in January.
As with the Ann Arbor store, Skymint's White Cloud location will have flower, pre-rolls, edibles, concentrates, vapes, and peripheral accessories and devices. Adults over the age of 21 can purchase marijuana products.
White Cloud's Skymint store is located at 194 N. Charles St., White Cloud; 231-282-9863; skymint.com
.
For now, the company also has medical marijuana provisioning centers in Bay City, Flint, Newaygo, and Nunica.
