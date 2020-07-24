Help Us Keep Reporting. Donate to Detroit Metro Times.

July 24, 2020 Marijuana » Canna-Business

Skymint's Hazel Park marijuana dispensary opens Thursday 

Hazel Park is becoming one of metro Detroit's most dense cannabis shopping hubs. There, you can buy recreational marijuana at Breeze, New Standard, and soon, Skymint. (Plus, we would be remiss not to mention head shop BDT, which opened its first location in Hazel Park in 1973!)

Skymint's Hazel Park location opens for business on Thursday, July 30. Though it will offer recreational cannabis sales only, medical marijuana cardholders will receive 25% off their order.



The store is located at 20940 John R Road, Hazel Park; 313-379-5369; skymint.com.

Skymint has locations in Ann Arbor, Bay City, Flint, Lansing, Newaygo, Nunica, Traverse City, and White Cloud, with more on the way.

