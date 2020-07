Skymint's Hazel Park marijuana dispensary opens Thursday 

click to enlarge Courtesy of Skymint

Hazel Park is becoming one of metro Detroit's most dense cannabis shopping hubs. There, you can buy recreational marijuana at Breeze, New Standard, and soon, Skymint. (Plus, we would be remiss not to mention head shop BDT , which opened its first location in Hazel Park in 1973!)Skymint's Hazel Park location opens for business on Thursday, July 30. Though it will offer recreational cannabis sales only, medical marijuana cardholders will receive 25% off their order.The store is located at 20940 John R Road, Hazel Park; 313-379-5369; skymint.com Skymint has locations in Ann Arbor, Bay City, Flint, Lansing, Newaygo, Nunica, Traverse City, and White Cloud, with more on the way.