December 15, 2020

Skymint's Flint marijuana dispensary is now open for adult-use customers 

Homegrown cannabis company Skymint's Flint location is now open for adult-use customers, anyone age 21 or older with a valid government ID.

To celebrate, the store has a grand opening party on Tuesday, Dec. 15 with deals and coffee and snacks from Fireside Coffee and Crust Bakery.



The first 100 customers get a free "swag bag." If you bring a friend, you'll both receive 50% off any single item. All new customers get a free Jolly Edible bag with purchase.

Other deals are in place through Dec. 19.

The store also offers 25% off for medical card holders.

Skymint Flint is located at 4405 W. Pierson Rd., Flint; 810-275-1805‬; skymint.com/flint.

