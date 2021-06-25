June 25, 2021 Marijuana » One Hitters

Email
Print
Share

Skymint Hazel Park dispensary to hold 'Pokes for Tokes' vaccination event on Tuesday 

By
click to enlarge A Skymint dispensary. - COURTESY PHOTO
  • Courtesy photo
  • A Skymint dispensary.

You've heard of "Pots for Shots," now it's time for "Pokes for Tokes."

To encourage COVID-19 vaccinations, Skymint's Hazel Park dispensary is supporting a vaccination drive from noon-4 p.m. on Tuesday, June 29. The event will be held across the street from the dispensary at Color Ink Studio and Gallery, 20919 John R Rd., Hazel Park.

Pfizer shots will be offered to people ages 12 and older. As an added bonus, attendees age 21 and older will get a discount for 30% off THC products from Skymint.

The event is possible through a partnership with Oakland County Health Department. No appointment needed.

The Greenhouse of Walled Lake dispensary made national headlines earlier this year when it announced a "Pot for Shots" campaign to give people a free pre-rolled joint if they show proof of vaccination. The dispensary says the promotion was so popular that it gave away thousands of joints.

Earlier this month, the state of Washington followed suit.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.

Tags: , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More One Hitters »

Trending

Savage Love: I found my neighbor’s OnlyFans account — am I a creep?
Singer Dani Darling connects the present to the past and escapes into ‘The Future’
Free Will Astrology (June 23-29)
Congress made Juneteenth a holiday, but it won’t lift a finger to actually help Black people
Legislate history
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Latest in One Hitters

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Unity Rd. cannabis franchise partners with mother-son duo for Detroit dispensary, plots Michigan expansion Read More

  2. UAW calls for GM to drop drug testing for pot amid worker shortage, raise starting wage Read More

  3. Popularity of pre-rolls leads to $1.12B sales boom in 2020 Read More

  4. Marijuana legalization has not spurred an increase in use among youth, contradicting prohibitionists Read More

  5. Poll: 1 in 3 Michiganders would look favorably on a politician who is open about marijuana use Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 23, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

COVID-19 Resources
The Fiction Issue
The 420 Issue
Music to Watch
Best of Detroit
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation