Skymint Hazel Park dispensary to hold 'Pokes for Tokes' vaccination event on Tuesday 

A Skymint dispensary.

You've heard of "Pots for Shots," now it's time for "Pokes for Tokes."

To encourage COVID-19 vaccinations, Skymint's Hazel Park dispensary is supporting a vaccination drive from noon-4 p.m. on Tuesday, June 29. The event will be held across the street from the dispensary at Color Ink Studio and Gallery, 20919 John R Rd., Hazel Park.

Pfizer shots will be offered to people ages 12 and older. As an added bonus, attendees age 21 and older will get a discount for 30% off THC products from Skymint.

The event is possible through a partnership with Oakland County Health Department. No appointment needed.

The Greenhouse of Walled Lake dispensary made national headlines earlier this year when it announced a "Pot for Shots" campaign to give people a free pre-rolled joint if they show proof of vaccination. The dispensary says the promotion was so popular that it gave away thousands of joints.

Earlier this month, the state of Washington followed suit.

