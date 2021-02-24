Short's Brewing x Jolly's new Moscow Mule-flavored cannabis gummies have a strong kick 

click to enlarge Courtesy of Short's Brewing

Short's Brewing has expanded its collaboration with Jolly Edibles to include a new line of cannabis-gummies inspired by its Moscow Mule-flavored "Mule Beer."Like a Moscow Mule or Short's Mule Beer, the Jolly gummies have strong lime and ginger flavors, using real fruit and sugar.And like Jolly's other gummies, they contain a strong cannabis kick.These use sativa cannabis, so expect a strong buzz, with 10 mg of THC per gummy. (Of course, if you're ever unsure of the dosage for you, you can always start with a small piece and wait about an hour to see how your body handles it.)The gummies dropped last week and are available at Skymint dispensaries.Short's and Jolly began releasing edibles inspired by the Flavors of Short's beers last year. The line of products includes flavors inspired by Short's Soft Parade, Huma Lupa Licious, and Starcut Ciders Mosa.