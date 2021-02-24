March 01, 2021 Marijuana » One Hitters

Email
Print
Share

Short's Brewing x Jolly's new Moscow Mule-flavored cannabis gummies have a strong kick 

By
click to enlarge COURTESY OF SHORT'S BREWING
  • Courtesy of Short's Brewing

Short's Brewing has expanded its collaboration with Jolly Edibles to include a new line of cannabis-gummies inspired by its Moscow Mule-flavored "Mule Beer."

Like a Moscow Mule or Short's Mule Beer, the Jolly gummies have strong lime and ginger flavors, using real fruit and sugar.



And like Jolly's other gummies, they contain a strong cannabis kick.

These use sativa cannabis, so expect a strong buzz, with 10 mg of THC per gummy. (Of course, if you're ever unsure of the dosage for you, you can always start with a small piece and wait about an hour to see how your body handles it.)

The gummies dropped last week and are available at Skymint dispensaries.

Short's and Jolly began releasing edibles inspired by the Flavors of Short's beers last year. The line of products includes flavors inspired by Short's Soft Parade, Huma Lupa Licious, and Starcut Ciders Mosa.

It's a new era for marijuana in Michigan. Sign up for our weekly weed newsletter, delivered every Tuesday at 4:20 p.m.

Tags: , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

More One Hitters »

Trending

Scared Trumpers
A decade later, Detroit’s crowdfunded RoboCop statue is finally complete — but still awaiting a final home
Rush Limbaugh’s legacy of ashes
Savage Love: De-Kinked
Free Will Astrology (Feb. 24-March 2)
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Latest in One Hitters

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Detroit's Anqunette 'Q' Sarfoh launches 'tea parties' to explain cannabis wellness Read More

  2. Former Detroit Red Wing Darren McCarty will be a celebrity budtender at the Greenhouse of Walled Lake Read More

  3. Rapper Berner's Cookies dispensary expands to Kalamazoo Read More

  4. Black entrepreneurs are underrepresented in Michigan's recreational marijuana industry Read More

  5. 'Pot for Shots' campaign to encourage COVID-19 vaccinations with free joints extended through March Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 24, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Coronavirus Resources
Music to Watch
Outdoor dining
Best of Detroit
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation