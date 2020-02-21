Shooting at marijuana dispensary in Detroit leaves 1 dead, 1 critically injured 

click to enlarge Steve Neavling

An armed robbery at a marijuana dispensary on Detroit’s west side turned deadly Thursday night.Police said three suspects entered a dispensary on the 3300 block of Joy at about 8 p.m., announced a holdup, and then shot two people inside the pot shop.A 34-year-old man was killed, and a 31-year-old was in critical condition.The robbers stole an undisclosed amount of marijuana before fleeing in a black truck.Police did not identify the name of the dispensary.Anyone with information is asked to all police at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers for anonymous tips at 800-SPEAK-UP.