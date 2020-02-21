February 21, 2020 Marijuana » Marijuana News

Shooting at marijuana dispensary in Detroit leaves 1 dead, 1 critically injured 

By
STEVE NEAVLING
  • Steve Neavling

An armed robbery at a marijuana dispensary on Detroit’s west side turned deadly Thursday night.

Police said three suspects entered a dispensary on the 3300 block of Joy at about 8 p.m., announced a holdup, and then shot two people inside the pot shop.



A 34-year-old man was killed, and a 31-year-old was in critical condition.

The robbers stole an undisclosed amount of marijuana before fleeing in a black truck.

Police did not identify the name of the dispensary.

Anyone with information is asked to all police at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers for anonymous tips at 800-SPEAK-UP.

