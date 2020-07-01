See, we already got a thoughtful letter! 

click to enlarge Shutterstock

Metro TimesWell, you did it, you maniacs. You blew it up. Successfully ruined Disqus, and proved that being anonymous online just makes you have the ability to be an asshole.While I am disappointed, I welcome the return to just reading the articles. They are truly thoughtful, and the only people that may not find it good material have truly lost their minds to blind partisanship. Just as how I can read certain articles from, and actually agree with some of it, but not all of it. It sucks that there will be no more discussions about different topics, but when it degrades to a full-on Troll Fest, nothing else can be done, but to stop the madness known as racism exposing itself.If there is one lesson to take from this, is that racism is not only not dead, it’s in full denial of itself being racist. I knew they were around, but to see everyone come out the woodwork like this? It proves that there needs to be change, or else people would not fight so hard to keep things the same.I wish everyone that I had positive, articulate discussions well. And then Trolls? I got four words for you: GTFO.Be safe, out there.