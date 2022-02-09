February 09, 2022 News & Views » Michigan News

Second Whitmer kidnapping suspect pleads guilty, denies being entrapped 

click to enlarge Kaleb Franks reached a plea agreement with prosecutors in the alleged Gov. Gretchen Whitmer kidnapping plot. - KENT COUNTY JAIL
  • Kent County Jail
  • Kaleb Franks reached a plea agreement with prosecutors in the alleged Gov. Gretchen Whitmer kidnapping plot.

A Waterford Township man pleaded guilty Wednesday to federal conspiracy charges for plotting to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and said he was not entrapped by FBI agents and informants.

Kaleb Franks, 27, is the second suspect to plead guilty and agree to testify against the four remaining suspects.



He faces up to life in prison but will likely serve far less time for helping prosecutors.

Ty Garbin, who pleaded guilty last year, was sentenced to six years in prison. He also cut a deal in which he agreed to testify against the other suspects.

The trial is expected to begin next month for the four remaining suspects — Brandon Caserta, 33, of Canton Township; Barry Croft, 46, of Delaware; Adam Fox, 38, of Potterville; and Daniel Harris, 24, of Lake Orion. During the trial, the suspects are expected to claim they were entrapped by FBI agents and informants.

But Franks’ insistence that the group hatched the plot on their own poses a serious problem for the remaining suspects.

During Wednesday’s hearing, U.S. Magistrate Judge Phillip Green asked Franks, “Did any law enforcement officers suggest kidnapping the governor?” The Detroit News reports.

Franks responded, “No sir.”

In the plea deal filed Monday, Franks said he was not aware of anyone being entrapped.

“The defendant also knows Fox, Croft, Harris and Caserta were not entrapped, based on personal observation and discussions," the plea deal reads.

